PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ to focus on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ this Sunday will focus on the situation prevailing due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country.

On Monday, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the virus and curb its spread. However, since the lockdown, thousands of migrant labourers, who have lost their jobs, are on the move, going back to their villages.

The prime minister’s month-end program ‘Mann ki Baat’ will be broadcast on DD national, All India Radio, and his app. Akashvani will broadcast the program in regional languages right after the Hindi one finishes.

In last month’s ‘Mann ki Baat,’ said “New India” was not prepared to work under old approaches, and in this “New India”, women were taking the lead in facing new challenges. Citing examples of women doing extraordinary work throughout the country, Modi also said “age and disability” were no longer hurdles in achieving goals.

The Prime Minister referred to women in Purnea who formed a self-help group, and from earning meager pay from mulberry cocoons they are now making silk sarees that sell for thousands of rupees. He also gave examples of a 105-year-old woman who recently cleared ‘level 4’ examination in Kerala, a 12-year-old girl who scaled Mount Aconcagua in South America and a young man from Uttar Pradesh with physical disability who opened his own slipper manufacturing unit, to drive home his point.

PM Modi also lauded ISRO for its attempts at inspiring children to take up science. “Visitor gallery has been built in Sriharikota which can seat 10,000 people, and this can be booked online as well. I have been told that many schools are taking students to show them rocket launches…I request school principals and teachers to make use of this facility in the future as well.”

