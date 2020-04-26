Not getting enough masks, PPE, ventilators: Jharkhand health minister to Centre

The state on Sunday saw 15 new positive cases taking the state’s total to 82 positive cases. The state on Sunday saw 15 new positive cases taking the state’s total to 82 positive cases.

Jharkhand’s health minister Banna Gupta Saturday told the central government that the state had not received ventilators, thermal scanners and VTM kits as asked, and had been provided with only a small number of masks and PPE in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a video conference of state health ministers with the Union minister of health, Harsh Vardhan, Gupta said: “We have asked for 1.1 lakh N-95 masks, out of which we received 10,000. We asked for 1.34 lakh PPEs and we got 6,000. We asked for 300 ventilators, 10,000 VTMs and thermal guns, but have not received them.”

He said that the state was working hard to tackle Covid-19, but as Jharkhand is a ‘adivasi backward poor state’, it would need the Centre’s “blessing”. “We are working hard and are procuring supplies from some of the companies marked by the central government, but need the Centre’s assistance. Out of all infected, eight have recovered. I told the central government we need testing and extraction kits for tests to be conducted on RT-PCR machine. We have been left only with four-five days of stock. Without help, tests will stop.”

During the conference, the central government said some supplies had been sent, while more would be delivered. However, there was some disagreement over the data regarding the medical supplies to Jharkhand, Gupta said. Later, the state health minister told The Indian Express: “When I raised the issue of mismatch in the data, there was a pause of a few minutes. They never got back to me.”

On remigrating labourers, he said: “After lockdown ends, migrants labourers will return. Arrangements for this have to be made by the Centre, such as setting up adequate testing facilities, so that the infection does not spread.” The central government assured Gupta that scientific guidelines would be be issued for this.

Gupta added that they need clear guidelines regarding rapid testing and plasma therapy.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said that while the main purpose of the video conference was to take stock of the situation and redress issues, “it seems more political, as BJP-ruled states praise the government. Opposition states like Jharkhand have been asking for more supplies, including RT-PCR testing kits, but all we get is assurances.”

Jharkhand on Sunday saw 15 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total to 82 positive cases.

