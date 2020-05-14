Coronavirus India updates, May 14: Odisha, Himachal report fresh cases

A police man outside the station On Tuesday at Howrah Station. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) A police man outside the station On Tuesday at Howrah Station. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

Coronavirus India Updates: With three more days left for the third phase of the nationwide lockdown to end, the total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country rose to 78,003. While close to 50,000 of them are active cases, at least 26,234 people have been cured of the infection. The toll due to the infection is at 2,549. The Centre is yet to make an announcement on the fourth phase of the lockdown, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted there would be more easing of restrictions. Follow coronavirus pandemic LIVE updates

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus infections, with the numbers nearing the 26,000 mark. Mumbai alone accounted for 40 deaths on Wednesday. It’s the highest death figures reported on a single day in both the state and the city.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled the plying of all regular trains till June 30 but added that the Shramik special trains for migrant labourers and special Rajdhanis for others will continue. “All passengers will be fully refunded,” the Railways said in a release.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in India:

Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled the plying of all regular trains till June 30. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon) Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled the plying of all regular trains till June 30. (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)

With the nationwide lockdown restricting most office-goers to the confines of their homes, the Central government is now considering to frame ‘Work from Home’ guidelines for its staff even in a post lockdown scenario, with a draft paper suggesting that employees can be provided the option for 15 days in a year.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG’s) proposal revolved around moving files to e-office, video conferences to discuss important affairs as well as providing logistic support to the staff by providing laptops on a rotational basis.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 48 new cases, of whom eight returned from other states and seven are associated with the Koyambedu market cluster. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 48 new cases, of whom eight returned from other states and seven are associated with the Koyambedu market cluster. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The department says that it is quite likely that the Central Secretariat will go for “staggered attendance and variable working hours” for the near future to maintain social distancing at the workplace. “Therefore, a broad framework for Work from Home is important to standardize the operating procedure even post Lockdown situation and to ensure safety and security of information, while accessing Government files and information remotely from home,” the draft says.

An alert was sounded in Andhra Pradesh after 73 people who returned from other states and 35 who visited Chennai’s Koyambedu market , an infection hub, tested positive for the coronavirus. The state on Wednesday reported 48 new cases, of whom eight returned from other states and seven are associated with the Koyambedu market cluster.

So far, 38 people who returned from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, eight from Odisha and one from Karnataka have tested positive for the virus. Since Monday, 35 people who visited the market have tested positive, alarming health officials who issued an advisory to trace their contacts in the districts of Nellore, Chittoor and East Godavari. The seven new cases on Wednesday were from Chittoor and East Godavari.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus infections, with the number nearing the 26,000-mark (25,922). (File Photo) Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus infections, with the number nearing the 26,000-mark (25,922). (File Photo)

Odisha: Infections rise to 611 with 73 fresh cases

As many as 73 people, including 71 lodged in quarantine centres, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, taking the virus count in the state to 611, a Health Department official said. Ganjam district accounted for 42 of the fresh cases followed by Jajpur (17), Bhadrak (9), Khurda (3) and Sundergarh (2), according to data released by the Information and Public Relations Department.

Fifty of the new COVID-19 patients had returned from Gujarat’s Surat, 20 from West Bengal and one from Karnataka. Two persons are from a containment zone in Sundergarh district, the official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 465, while 143 persons have recovered from the disease and three have died.

Fifty of the new COVID-19 patients had returned from Gujarat’s Surat, 20 from West Bengal and one from Karnataka. (Express File Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Fifty of the new COVID-19 patients had returned from Gujarat’s Surat, 20 from West Bengal and one from Karnataka. (Express File Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A total of 4,394 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Odisha so far to 77,150, he said. Ganjam is the worst affected district in the state with 252 cases followed by Balasore (90), Jajpur (88), Khurda (53), Bhadrak (40), Sundergarh (25) and Angul (15).

Death toll in Rajasthan climbs to 122

The death toll due to coronavirus infection rose to 122 in Rajasthan, with one more person succumbing to the virus on Thursday, an official said. The state has also recorded 66 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the virus tally to 4,394. “One more death has occurred and 66 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state today, including 20 in Udaipur district,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

A total of 4,395 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. Apart from these, 177 migrants who travelled from other states have also been tested positive. He said so far 2,575 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,346 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,697 active cases.

Passengers cover themselves with masks at a railway station. (File Photo) Passengers cover themselves with masks at a railway station. (File Photo)

Coronavirus cases in Himachal climb to 70

A 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 70, a state health official said on Thursday. The two had returned from Delhi on May 4. Sirmaur deputy commissioner RK Pruthi said the two were quarantined after they had returned to Hari Om Colony in Paonta Sahib on May 4 and their samples were randomly taken for testing on May 12.

With this, the number of positive cases in Sirmaur district has risen to four. Two people have been cured in the district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now climbed to 70 and three people have died due to the virus so far.

The Indian Railways said that Shramik special trains will continue to run. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava) The Indian Railways said that Shramik special trains will continue to run. (Express File Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

While most of the focus on the novel Coronavirus spread has been on the top ten states which account for more than 90 per cent of the entire caseload in the country, many other states also have accumulated substantial number of patients.

Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Karnataka are all nearing 1,000 confirmed cases now, while Haryana, with 793 cases, and Odisha, with 538, have many more than Kerala.

On Wednesday, more than 3700 new cases were discovered across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases beyond 78,000. Maharashtra recorded nearly 1500 of these cases, while Tamil Nadu, compared to its record in the last few days, added a relatively lower number of 509.

Migrant workers climb on top of a transport vehicle to reach home. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Migrant workers climb on top of a transport vehicle to reach home. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

In yet another accident involving migrant workers returning home, eight were killed and 54 others were injured, at least two of them critically, when a truck carrying them collided with a bus around 2 am Thursday near Guna bypass in Madhya Pradesh.

The truck carrying 65 workers from Mumbai was on way to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh while the bus was returning from Bhind to Ahmedabad after dropping of passengers. The bus driver was among those injured. They have been shifted to the district hospital.

On May 10, six migrant workers returning to UP on a mango laden truck from Hyderabad had died near Narsinghpur in MP. Early on May 9, sixteen migrant workers belonging to Shahdol and Umaria districts in MP were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad.

