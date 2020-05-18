Coronavirus India updates, May 18: Karnataka to observe complete lockdown on Sundays

A child is seen resting on the luggage of the migrant labourers. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) A child is seen resting on the luggage of the migrant labourers. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Coronavirus India Updates: On day one of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus disease, the number of infections in the country rose to 96,169. The death toll also saw a jump from 2,872 to 3,029. Currently, India has 36,824 recoveries and 56,316 are active cases. Follow coronavirus endemic LIVE updates

Meanwhile, the lockdown restrictions were extended till May 31, but with considerable relaxations in non-containment zones. While all markets, offices, industries, and businesses will be allowed to open, inter-state and intra-state movement of “passenger vehicles and buses” will be permitted with the consent of the states involved. The restrictions on air travel (domestic and international) and Metro rail services will continue, and schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed.

In this phase of the lockdown, the government has decentralised the step by asking states to take charge of the details while implementing its guidelines for the next fortnight. At the same time, the guidelines assign greater ownership of the Covid-19 response to states.

Here are the top developments of coronavirus in India:

As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crossed 33,000 as of Monday morning, the number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police reached 1,273 with 11 having lost their lives to the viral disease.

According to the numbers shared by officials from the Maharashtra Police headquarters, among the 1,273 cases, 131 are officers and 1142 are constables. Of these, a total of 291 — 34 officers and 257 constables — have recovered. A majority of these cases are local police personnel from Mumbai, Thane and Malegaon or personnel of the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) who were deployed in these high-risk areas and later repatriated to their home units.

As of Monday morning, the count in the SRPF personnel was 384. Most of these cases are of the companies of the SRPF deployed in Mumbai and Malegaon have gone back to their unit’s headquarters in Hingoli, Aurangabad and Jalna district of Maharashtra.

As migrants pour into their villages from urban Covid hotspots, they pose a growing challenge to states fighting to keep the viral load down: how to quarantine them, in large numbers, for at least 14 days and how to maintain social distancing during that quarantine given that most of them are asymptomatic.

Defining the challenge, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, member of the high-level Covid committee, said: “We must remember that these migrants can be asymptomatic but are carrying the infection. That is why isolation is most important. Only that will prevent the spread, rather than just testing symptomatic patients. Also, the number of migrants is huge. Testing will run into lakhs.”

The numbers are a challenge. An analysis of the train network opened for the migrants shows that of the 1000 Shramik Special trains that have run since May 1 to May 15, until over two-thirds of them, or 668, originated from Red zones and as many as 508 of them moved passengers to Green or Orange zones.

Karnataka to observe complete lockdown on Sunday

The Karnataka government on Monday barred people from Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu from entering the state till May 31. The state will also observe total lockdown on Sundays, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters.

The state has allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow. Private buses have also been permitted to run their services.

Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory, he said. Bus fares would not be increased, he added. Inter-state transport would not be allowed, except in emergency cases. Auto and taxis were also given green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including driver. Trains can operate within the State but not inter- state services till May 31.

CBSE announces schedule for pending board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from July 1-15. The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The class 10 board exams are pending only in the North East Delhi. “The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam, Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said. On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi and on July 15 for both courses of English,” he said.

More than 5,000 new cases of Coronavirus infections were reported on Sunday, the maximum till now, in an indication that an expected surge due to relaxation in the lockdown might finally be around the corner.

Even on Saturday, more than 4,800 cases were discovered, but that was mainly because Gujarat had decided to include over 700 positive cases detected during a weeklong special drive conducted in Ahmedabad. Otherwise, for almost a week, the daily increase in cases was hovering between 3,600 and 3,800, and before that between 3,000 and 3,500.

Maharashtra now has more than 33,000 confirmed cases, while the number in the entire country stood at 95,865. Migrant workers continued to swell up the numbers in states like Bihar and Odisha, which are among the fastest-growing right now, even though they have a relatively modest caseload compared to the top five states.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is finalising its plan to restore services at the hospital from this week. The plan involves equally redistributing personnel from Covid-19 centres in all departments to reallocating beds for indoor patients. “The services are likely to start this week. Discussions on whether the services should be partially opened or in one go are going on with all the heads. Suggestions regarding limited registrations have also poured in. We are working on the plan,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of the hospital.

On March 18, AIIMS sent an advisory to the OPD patients on their registered phone numbers, requesting them to postpone their appointments. From March 20, the hospital curtailed elective surgeries and a screening area was opened for patients having symptoms of respiratory tract infections. To ensure smooth treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC) was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and the patients were shifted to the main campus. The hospital is now working on the redistribution of the beds for patients in the coming days.

Gujarat crossed 11,000 coronavirus cases with 348 new cases on Saturday. The state health department announced that 709 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad in the past week, owing to a targeted drive to detect positive cases among “super-spreaders”. With 20 more Covid-19 casualties, the death toll in the state rose to 626 on Saturday. Close to 46 persons continue to be on ventilatory support. State-wide, Saturday saw the maximum samples taken this week in a 24-hour cycle, at 3,961 samples.

According to state government officials, when Ahmedabad city was under a rigorous lockdown last week with all services stopped — except for milk shops and drugstores — 33,500 super-spreaders were medically screened. Of those surveyed, 6,587 samples were taken, of whom 709 persons tested positive. “This was a special drive that was undertaken in Ahmedabad to ensure containment of the spread of infection. To see to that data remains transparent and accurate, this was declared today (after completion of the drive),” said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

SAT to remain closed till May 31 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till May 31 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till May 15. In view of the extension of nationwide lockdown, till May 31, declared by the government on May 17.

The judicial work of the tribunal will remain suspended till June 5, the SAT said in a notification on Sunday. Besides, the office of the tribunal will function from June 1 from 11 am to 4:30 pm. Also, the matters fixed for hearing on May 18 to May 22 will now stand adjourned till June 23, 24, 26, 30 and July 1, respectively.

