Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 83,809 cases in last 24 hours, tally crosses 49 lakh-mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 83,809 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country crossed the 49 lakh mark to reach 49,30,237. Also, 1,054 deaths during the same period took the toll to 80,776. At present, the country has 9,90,061 active cases and 38,59,400 people have been treated and discharged so far.

On Monday, India overtook Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s recovery rate has touched 78 per cent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day. In India, 38.5 lakh people have recovered, followed by Brazil at 37.23 lakh cases and the US at 24.5 lakh cases. Globally, 19,775,100 people have recovered, 29,190,588 have been infected and as many as 927,245 deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, now any dead body brought to a government hospital will be subjected to a rapid antigen test to rule out or confirm Covid-19. A new government circular issued recently has said tests (used for detecting tuberculosis) like TrueNat/CBNAAT — also being used for Covid testing — can be used to facilitate quick handover of the bodies.

In other Coronavirus-related news, it has been reported that non-resident Indians (NRIs) brought a higher amount of $4.6 billion to India between April and July this year when most of the countries faced stringent lockdowns across the world. This is 50 per cent more than what NRIs had brought to India during the same period of last year, i.e. $3.05 billion.