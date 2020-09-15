Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 83,809 cases in last 24 hours, tally crosses 49 lakh-mark

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: With India reporting 83,809 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country crossed the 49 lakh mark to reach 49,30,237. Also, 1,054 deaths during the same period took the toll to 80,776. At present, the country has 9,90,061 active cases and 38,59,400 people have been treated and discharged so far.
On Monday, India overtook Brazil to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s recovery rate has touched 78 per cent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day. In India, 38.5 lakh people have recovered, followed by Brazil at 37.23 lakh cases and the US at 24.5 lakh cases. Globally, 19,775,100 people have recovered, 29,190,588 have been infected and as many as 927,245 deaths have been recorded.
Meanwhile in Maharashtra, now any dead body brought to a government hospital will be subjected to a rapid antigen test to rule out or confirm Covid-19. A new government circular issued recently has said tests (used for detecting tuberculosis) like TrueNat/CBNAAT — also being used for Covid testing — can be used to facilitate quick handover of the bodies.
In other Coronavirus-related news, it has been reported that non-resident Indians (NRIs) brought a higher amount of $4.6 billion to India between April and July this year when most of the countries faced stringent lockdowns across the world. This is 50 per cent more than what NRIs had brought to India during the same period of last year, i.e. $3.05 billion.
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are made to lie face down because it’s easier for them to breathe. But that position can also cause permanent nerve damage, according to a new study. The study from Northwestern University, US, is currently on a preprint server; the university said it has been accepted by the British Journal of Anaesthesia.
Scientists believe that nerve damage is the result of reduced blood flow and inflammation in Covid-19 patients. When non-Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in this position, they rarely experience any nerve damage.
Delhi is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the whole world, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during the one-day session of the Assembly on Monday. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Kejriwal said the matter of concern should be the number of deaths and not cases as he claimed that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is perhaps the lowest in the world. He said that currently around 60,000 tests for detection of COVID-19 are being conducted in Delhi daily, which means that 3,000 tests are conducted per day per million population in the city.
"In Delhi, 3,057 COVID-19 tests are conducted per day per million population. In the UK, around 3,000 tests are conducted per million population, 1,388 in the USA, 2,311 in Russia, and 8,58 in Peru. In India, the figure is 819 tests per day per million. So, Delhi is conducting the highest number of tests in the whole world," the chief minister said.
"The largest number of COVID-19 tests are being carried out in Delhi. Eleven per cent Delhi has been tested so far with nearly 21 lakh tests. The concern should be the number of deaths and not the number of COVID cases. Death rate in Delhi is perhaps the lowest in the whole world," he said.
Around 20,500 passengers travelled on the Kolkata Metro which resumed operations on Monday with reduced services and safety protocols after a gap of more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. Passengers were happy to be back on the Metro premises after March 23, when regular services were suspended to stem the spread of coronavirus infection. Special trains, however, were run for NEET aspirants and their guardians on Sunday.
"Services resumed at 8 am and around 20,500 commuted till 8 pm. The last trains from the originating stations on both sides commenced their journey at 7 pm and completed it by 8 pm," Metro Railway General Manager Manoj Joshi told PTI. Previously, Metro services were available for longer durations.
President Donald Trump is running as the "law and order" candidate. But that hasn't stopped him and his campaign from openly defying state emergency orders and flouting his own administration's coronavirus guidelines as he holds ever-growing rallies in battleground states. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk.
But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem "peaceful protests" protected by the First Amendment. "If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.
Nearly 2.5 lakh commuters used the services of the Delhi Metro across various corridors till late evening on Monday, the first working day since the resumption of full services post 169-day hiatus due to COVID-19. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday had gone back to its schedule as it was before the services were suspended on March 22 to contain the spread of infection.
On regular days, the average daily ridership of DMRC is over 26 lakh. "The ridership on Monday till 7:30 PM stood at 2,49,884. The figures for the three of the main corridors are -- Line-1 or Red Line: 29,394; Line-2 or Yellow Line: 76,266; Line-3 or Blue Line: 67,114 ; and Line 4 or Blue Line branch: 7908," a DMRC official said.
Two AAP legislators, whose rapid antigen test report for COVID-19 had come negative, attended the proceedings of the Delhi Assembly's special session on Monday but left the House soon after their RT-PCR report confirmed the viral infection, officials said. These two legislators had undergone RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on Friday. Since their reports were awaited, they decided to undergo rapid antigen test on Monday morning and their reports came negative, an official said. It was mandatory for all legislators to carry their COVID-19 test report to attend the House proceedings.
"Their RT-PCR test report arrived in the evening. It showed COVID-19 positive, after which they left the House," the official said. The official said 180 people underwent COVID-19 test at the facility set up in the assembly premises on Monday. Of them, nine, including an MLA, a journalist and some employees of the assembly secretariat, tested positive. This MLA went home without attending the House proceedings.
Maharashtra has reported over 10 lakh cases and more than 29,114 deaths till Monday. Mumbai, Pune and Thane have reported the highest number of deaths at 8,109, 4,754 and 4,134 respectively. Districts now reporting over 1,000 deaths include Jalgaon, Nashik and Nagpur.
Mortuaries are running full. For instance, at Sassoon general hospital, on an average of the daily 40-50 deaths reported, at least 15 are brought dead. At the government medical college and hospital at Nagpur, of the 30-35 daily deaths reported, at least five to 10 are brought dead.
