One more tests positive for Covid-19, count climbs to 31

The total number of confirmed Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India climbed to 31 on Friday with one more person in Delhi testing positive for the infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is learnt, has convened a meeting on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “One more suspect has tested positive for Covid-19. The Covid-19 confirmed case has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is in hospital quarantine and stable. There are now 31 confirmed cases in the country. This includes 16 Italian nationals. As per the latest advisory, all international passengers irrespective of nationality are mandated to undergo universal medical screening. Adequate screening measures have been set up and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total to 30 airports.”

Meanwhile, a flight is set to come from Iran with swabs of 300-odd Indians suspected to have been infected. The flight will then fly to Iran with Iranian nationals stranded in India. The Indians who have not been infected will be brought back in subsequent flights. About 1500-odd Indian students and pilgrims are currently stranded in Iran, which is among the countries worst-hit by the outbreak with 2,922 reported cases.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters that a flight operated by Mahan Air from Iran will carry swabs of 300 Indians suspected to be infected. Those who test positive will not be evacuated, as was the case with Indians in Wuhan.

“We sent special Air India flights for evacuation from Wuhan, but the situation with Iran is different as two airlines fly between Tehran and India. We will temporarily allow some flights to operate to fly Indians from Iran back home and Iranians here to Tehran,” Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told reporters.

Around 70,000 passengers coming to India on a daily basis through airports from different parts of the world are being screened for the infection. A total of 6,49,452 passengers from 6,550 flights have been screened so far. On Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an order, saying that medical professionals conducting breath alcohol test of flight crews prior to their duties will also check these pilots and cabin crew members for basic symptoms of Covid-19.

In view of the situation, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has announced an exemption for employees from biometric attendance. Pointing out that the most common method of transmission of the virus is through infected surfaces, the Ministry of Personnel has said in its circular, “…all ministries and departments are requested to exempt their employees to mark biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system (AEBAS) till 31 March 2020. However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance register, (as done prior to launch of biometric system), during this period.”

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday chaired a meeting with states and Union Territories to review preparedness. He also reviewed availability of beds, isolation wards and laboratory readiness for high test volumes and reiterated the importance of protecting healthcare workers.

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited “expert advice” to declare his intention to skip Holi Milan programmes, the Health Ministry has written to the states, “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus disease. In view of the above it is advised that mass gatherings may be avoided or possibly be postponed till the disease spread is contained.”

WINGS India 2020, a major event of the civil aviation sector scheduled from March 12 and 15, will be now held in a truncated format, with foreign delegates participating through video conference.

