Centre allows inter-state movement of stranded including migrant workers, but in buses

Coronavirus (Covid-19): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday allowed the inter-state movement of stranded people, including migrant labourers, even as the government explores modalities for relaxations at the end of the 40-day lockdown.

In its revised guidelines, the MHA said all States/Union Territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons—migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons. It said the nodal authorities shall also register the stranded people within their States/UTs.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, migrant labourers engaged in different sectors have moved from their respective places of work and are housed in relief and shelter camps being run by state governments.

“In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another State/UT, the sending and receiving States may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road,” the MHA guidelines said.

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country.

All persons to be medically screened at source & destination; & kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4zfztwB2NA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

The moving person would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed, it said, adding that buses shall be used for the transport of group of persons. “The buses will be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating,” it said.

Groups of migrants are walking hundreds of kilometers towards their villages with their meagre belongings. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Groups of migrants are walking hundreds of kilometers towards their villages with their meagre belongings. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The States/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving State/UT. “On arrival at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked,” it said.

The lockdown is set to continue in red zones and other areas of concern beyond May 3, sources had told The Indian Express following Monday’s video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers. Curbs would be stricter in states with a big spike in cases.

