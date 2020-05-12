Follow Us:
Monday, May 11, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases cross 67,000; Passenger train services resume

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live News Updates: On Monday, the country registered its biggest single day single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total tally to 67,152.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 2:19:59 am
A migrant from Bihar boards a special train from Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday afternoon. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Coronavirus India Live updates: As India eases inter-state movement of people by resuming passenger train services from Tuesday, the coronavirus cases continues to rise by record number. On Monday, the country registered its biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total tally to 67,152. Of these, 20,917 patients have been cured till now, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent. The death toll stands at 2,206.

More than 54,000 passengers made reservations for their train journeys within three hours after the Indian Railways opened booking for the soon-to-be resumed service on Monday. Initially, the Railways announced booking of tickets on the IRCTC website on Monday from 4 pm, but the website did not respond due to huge traffic of prospective passengers. The services of the portal resumed around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fifth meeting with the state chief ministers said the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring that all precautions were taken by people, including social distancing norms, by observing ‘do gaaj doori’. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed resumption of all the domestic flights except from containment zones as further impetus to inter-state navigation. However, those with symptoms should not be allowed to board, Vijayan said.

Globally, there are over 4 million coronavirus cases, with deaths exceeding 281,000. According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,894 fatalities and 1,339,819 cases, followed by United Kingdom (32,140 deaths and 224,327 cases) and Italy (30,379 deaths and 219,814 cases).

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Passenger trains start services; Kerala CM wants resumption of domestic flights; Follow latest updates

Medics at a government hospital in New Delhi, Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre for “playing politics” over the coronavirus issue and opposed the resumption of passenger train services. “We have been cooperating with the Centre but why are you playing politics. This is not the time for politics. We are doing our best but why is the Centre attacking West Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee reportedly said in the meeting. Underscoring the federal structure, Banerjee asked the Centre to talk to states before ending the lockdown and allowing resumption of other services.

Meanwhile, taking note of the several mishaps including the Aurangabad train accident killing, the Home Ministry directed all states and Union territories to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads, rail tracks and use available special trains. The states should also cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ special trains available for migrant workers, the ministry added.

A woman police officer at work at Junabazaar chowk, one of the containment areas in Pune on Monday.

Refuting certain media reports claiming that the government is mulling religion-based mapping of hotspots, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said it was a very irresponsible, baseless and incorrect news. “It is a very irresponsible news. Even the Supreme Court has already said that no fake news should be published, and any news should be published after checking facts,” Agarwal said. “I appeal to everyone not to encourage non-factual news,” he said, asserting that the spread of COVID-19 has nothing to do with race, religion, area and spreads due to lack of precautions and when dos and don’ts are not followed.

