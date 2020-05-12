Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases cross 67,000; Passenger train services resume

A migrant from Bihar boards a special train from Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday afternoon. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) A migrant from Bihar boards a special train from Chandigarh Railway Station on Monday afternoon. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Coronavirus India Live updates: As India eases inter-state movement of people by resuming passenger train services from Tuesday, the coronavirus cases continues to rise by record number. On Monday, the country registered its biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total tally to 67,152. Of these, 20,917 patients have been cured till now, taking the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent. The death toll stands at 2,206.

More than 54,000 passengers made reservations for their train journeys within three hours after the Indian Railways opened booking for the soon-to-be resumed service on Monday. Initially, the Railways announced booking of tickets on the IRCTC website on Monday from 4 pm, but the website did not respond due to huge traffic of prospective passengers. The services of the portal resumed around 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fifth meeting with the state chief ministers said the road ahead should be focused on reducing the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring that all precautions were taken by people, including social distancing norms, by observing ‘do gaaj doori’. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan proposed resumption of all the domestic flights except from containment zones as further impetus to inter-state navigation. However, those with symptoms should not be allowed to board, Vijayan said.

Globally, there are over 4 million coronavirus cases, with deaths exceeding 281,000. According to Johns Hopkins data, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country with 79,894 fatalities and 1,339,819 cases, followed by United Kingdom (32,140 deaths and 224,327 cases) and Italy (30,379 deaths and 219,814 cases).