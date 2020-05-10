Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Week left for lockdown to end, cases near 60,000; indigenous vaccine in the works

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2020 2:50:04 am
Coronavirus in India Live updates: With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted in a week on May 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has neared 60,000, including 1,981 deaths and 17,846 recoveries.

The lockdown, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 has twice been extended. However, as per the Health Ministry dashboard, positive cases increased from 39,980 on May 3 to 59,662 on Saturday — the number of deaths also rising within the week from 1,301 to 1,981. May 3 was the last day of the second phase of the lockdown.

The Health Ministry has decided to deploy more Central teams to 10 states that have “witnessed/are witnessing high case load and high spurt”, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced a tie-up with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine using the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Live Blog

02:50 (IST)10 May 2020
Karnataka panel report: Late admission, age behind most deaths

More people have died of coronavirus in Karnataka than in neighboring Kerala primarily due to underlying illnesses—or comorbidity—and the age of patients, an audit panel, appointed by the Karnataka government to study Covid-19 deaths in the state, has found.

The death audit, being done by a special task force of 10 specialist doctors, has analysed 17 of 30 deaths that have occurred in the state due to coronavirus. They studied symptoms of the patients, time of their hospitalisation, comorbidity (or underlying illnesses) involved, treatment adopted and the nature of death. Read Johnson T A's report

02:37 (IST)10 May 2020
Ayurveda medicine trial to begin on asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in Chandigarh

Trials of an Ayurveda medicine, AYUSH 64, on Covid-19 patients is set to begin at Shri Dhanwantri Ayurvedic College in Sector 46 of Chandigarh. The trial will be conducted only on asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, 30 of whom have already been shifted to the college and hospital.

At least 20 more such patients are scheduled to be shifted to the college and hospital within the next few days. The hospital has a total capacity to house seventy such patients. Read More

02:33 (IST)10 May 2020
No money, some struggle to find seat on flights from Gulf

Stuck in the UAE without a job for the past 44 days, Harjinder Singh Gill (35) initially welcomed the news of the Union government deciding deploy 26 special flights to bring back stranded Indians from the Gulf region. Soon, however, his hopes were dashed.

“I was happy that the government had started evacuation of those who wanted to return home. But all my happiness vanished as at least Rs 25,000 is needed for a ticket,” said Harjinder over phone, adding that he has no money left with him. The 35-year-old from Gagewal village in Barnala had arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, in January to work as a truck driver. He had worked for one month when his company shut down on March 25 due to the pandemic. His days since then have been spent sitting idle in a room provided by his company that he shares with nine other youths from Punjab. Read more

02:25 (IST)10 May 2020
Thousands of migrant workers enter Haryana from Punjab

Haryana has been recording a continued inflow of migrant workers from Punjab, as thousands have been entering the state every day from different routes and paths. Many are taking pathways to avoid the wrath of Punjab police personnel who have been stopping them at check posts and also ushering them into Haryana territory for the last few days. Read More

02:23 (IST)10 May 2020
Chandigarh: Bapu dham resident tests positive after death, UT sees 21 new cases

A 62-year-old man from Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the coronavirus late on Saturday night after passing away earlier in the day at GMCH 32. The 62-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Thursday as he was living in close proximity with an already diagnosed COVID 19 patient and has symptoms of diarrhea and upset stomach since the last four days. The man also had a history of heart disease and suffered from a cardiac arrest five years ago. This is third Covid-19 patient to have passed away in the city. Read More

02:09 (IST)10 May 2020
Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, (File/REUTERS/Carl Recine)

Coronavirus in India Live updates:

Days after Israel announced a breakthrough regarding a Covid-19 vaccine, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday announced a tie-up with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine using the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

“Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. The ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine,” the apex health research body said in a statement. The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to BBIL, it added.

The measures include 24-hour sanitisation of premises; temperature check of all employees twice daily; providing face shields, masks and PPEs

With industries set to reopen, NDMA issues workplace safety guidelines for factories to contain COVID-19 spread

In the backdrop of the Vizag gas tragedy, and with manufacturing units across the country expected to start production on full scale, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued detailed guidelines for COVID-19 containment and safety at the workplace for factories.

The measures include 24-hour sanitisation of premises; temperature check of all employees twice daily; providing face shields, masks and PPEs (personal protective equipment); creating physical distancing by erecting barriers on work floors and dining facilities; and ensuring no sharing of tools, among others.

Some of these may, however, be at odds with what financially distressed units may achieve at the moment, especially when PPEs are in short supply even for healthcare workers.

Explained: The search for a coronavirus vaccine

In the Covid-19 story, there are three possibilities that lie ahead: One, communities develop immunity against the disease, two, a drug is invented to contain the disease, and three, a vaccine is made available. At the earliest, we are 12-18 months away from developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, but global efforts raise hope that we could emerge on the other side of the pandemic.

There are some 100 research groups across the world racing to develop a vaccine. These projects are in various stages of development, from research to clinical trials.

