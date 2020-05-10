Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Week left for lockdown to end, cases near 60,000; indigenous vaccine in the works

Some relaxations have been allowed in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown that is slated to end on May 17 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Some relaxations have been allowed in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown that is slated to end on May 17 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus in India Live updates: With the third phase of the nationwide lockdown slated to be lifted in a week on May 17, the number of coronavirus cases in the country are yet to see a downward trend. The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has neared 60,000, including 1,981 deaths and 17,846 recoveries.

The lockdown, first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 has twice been extended. However, as per the Health Ministry dashboard, positive cases increased from 39,980 on May 3 to 59,662 on Saturday — the number of deaths also rising within the week from 1,301 to 1,981. May 3 was the last day of the second phase of the lockdown.

The Health Ministry has decided to deploy more Central teams to 10 states that have “witnessed/are witnessing high case load and high spurt”, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced a tie-up with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine using the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.