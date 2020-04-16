COVID-19: Gujarat govt puts five areas in Surat under curfew till April 22

With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Gujarat government has put 5 areas in Surat under curfew till April 22. (Express photo: Javed Raja) With the rising number of coronavirus cases, Gujarat government has put 5 areas in Surat under curfew till April 22. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Concerned by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Surat, the Gujarat government Thursday ordered to put five areas of the city under curfew from Thursday i.e., April 16 midnight till April 22, 6 am, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a video conference with top officials in Gandhinagar like Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sangeeta Singh and top officers of the city including Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt, Collector Dhaval Patel and city municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani.

The areas include those falling within the jurisdiction of five police stations which are Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines, and Limbayat. In Limbayat police station, the area falling under Kamrunagar police chowki will also be under curfew.

A press release by the CMO also noted that there will be relaxation in the curfew timings between 1 pm and 4 pm for women to fetch daily essential items such as milk, vegetables, medicines, grocery.

