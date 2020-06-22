Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: One-day spike of 3,600 in Delhi, DDMA to discuss contact tracing measures today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As the coronavirus tally in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark with over 3,600 new cases reported on Sunday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to take up discussions on effective contact tracing in the city in a crucial meeting on Monday. Registering 15,413 new cases in a day, India now has over 4.10 lakh confirmed infections. With 306 deaths, the toll now stands at 13,254.
On Sunday, the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the strategies to make contact tracing more robust and strengthen medical services in the city’s COVID-19 affected areas. Meanwhile, Meghalaya extended its 9 pm-5 am curfew and ban on inter-state movement till June 30, officials said.
For the first time since it was instituted in 2015, the International Yoga Day celebrations were held virtually on Sunday due to the coronavirus threat. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, “The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease.”
Globally, over 8.7 lakh cases have been reported, while the virus has killed at least 4.6 lakh people.
Maharashtra added 186 more Covid-19 deaths to its toll on Sunday taking the total deaths in the state to 6,170. This is the highest reported figure in a single day, although state officials said of the 186 people who died, 101 deaths occurred within the last 48 hours while the rest 85 occurred before that. Maharashtra is in the process of updating each Covid-19 case, and has been adding several 'missed' Covid-19 deaths to its official tally since last few days. Reads more here