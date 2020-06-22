Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: One-day spike of 3,600 in Delhi, DDMA to discuss contact tracing measures today

A civil defence worker hands over a pulse oximeter to two people in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Meanwhile, the country’s top drug regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), on Saturday granted emergency use approval to two Indian drugmakers for generics of Gilead Science’s remdesivir, The Indian Express has learnt. These approvals will allow Cipla and Hetero Drugs to manufacture and supply the injectible medicine for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 “with severe disease”, ending weeks of uncertainty over where they can access the drug from.

Drug Controller General of India Dr VG Somani approved these applications late on Saturday, said a senior Health Ministry official on condition of anonymity. The companies will have to follow the same conditions set out by the DCGI for Gilead when its remdesivir was approved at the beginning of the month.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Vaccine Latest Update:

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has set off an unprecedented response from the global scientific community to find a vaccine, according the World Health Organization’s latest count, 13 experimental jabs are being tested in humans and more than 120 others are in earlier stages of development.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc, have been ramping up production and promising supplies of millions of doses of their experimental vaccines before the year end.

Doubling rate in Dharavi slum now longest in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said she expected hundreds of millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. “At the moment we do not have a proven vaccine but if we are lucky, there will be one of two successful candidates before the end of this year and 2 billion doses by the end of next year,” she said while addressing the media from Geneva.

Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted. While the police wants a total lockdown to be enforced in the region to stem the rise in cases, a senior BMC official on Sunday said the proposal was “disastrous”, and that the civic body was tracking the virus spread and taking measures to contain it. He said new cases are coming in from high-rises in the region rather than slums and the civic body was aware of the situation.