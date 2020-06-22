scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 21, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: One-day spike of 3,600 in Delhi, DDMA to discuss contact tracing measures today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India News Live Updates: Registering 15,413 new cases in a day, India now has over 4.10 lakh confirmed infections. With 306 deaths, the toll stands at 13,254.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2020 2:33:39 am
A health worker checks a man’s temperature before taking his swab for COVID-19 test, in New Delhi, Saturday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: As the coronavirus tally in the national capital neared the 60,000-mark with over 3,600 new cases reported on Sunday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to take up discussions on effective contact tracing in the city in a crucial meeting on Monday. Registering 15,413 new cases in a day, India now has over 4.10 lakh confirmed infections. With 306 deaths, the toll now stands at 13,254.

On Sunday, the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the strategies to make contact tracing more robust and strengthen medical services in the city’s COVID-19 affected areas. Meanwhile, Meghalaya extended its 9 pm-5 am curfew and ban on inter-state movement till June 30, officials said.

For the first time since it was instituted in 2015, the International Yoga Day celebrations were held virtually on Sunday due to the coronavirus threat. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, “The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease.”

Globally, over 8.7 lakh cases have been reported, while the virus has killed at least 4.6 lakh people.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: 3,600 one-day spike in Delhi; Meghalaya extends curfew, interstate movement; Follow latest updates here

02:33 (IST)22 Jun 2020
Maharashtra records 186 more Covid-19 deaths

Maharashtra added 186 more Covid-19 deaths to its toll on Sunday taking the total deaths in the state to 6,170. This is the highest reported figure in a single day, although state officials said of the 186 people who died, 101 deaths occurred within the last 48 hours while the rest 85 occurred before that. Maharashtra is in the process of updating each Covid-19 case, and has been adding several 'missed' Covid-19 deaths to its official tally since last few days. Reads more here

A civil defence worker hands over a pulse oximeter to two people in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates:  Meanwhile, the country’s top drug regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), on Saturday granted emergency use approval to two Indian drugmakers for generics of Gilead Science’s remdesivir, The Indian Express has learnt. These approvals will allow Cipla and Hetero Drugs to manufacture and supply the injectible medicine for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 “with severe disease”, ending weeks of uncertainty over where they can access the drug from.

Drug Controller General of India Dr VG Somani approved these applications late on Saturday, said a senior Health Ministry official on condition of anonymity. The companies will have to follow the same conditions set out by the DCGI for Gilead when its remdesivir was approved at the beginning of the month.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Vaccine Latest Update:

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has set off an unprecedented response from the global scientific community to find a vaccine, according the World Health Organization’s latest count, 13 experimental jabs are being tested in humans and more than 120 others are in earlier stages of development.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc, have been ramping up production and promising supplies of millions of doses of their experimental vaccines before the year end.

Doubling rate in Dharavi slum now longest in Mumbai. (Express Photo)

WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said she expected hundreds of millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. “At the moment we do not have a proven vaccine but if we are lucky, there will be one of two successful candidates before the end of this year and 2 billion doses by the end of next year,” she said while addressing the media from Geneva.

Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted. While the police wants a total lockdown to be enforced in the region to stem the rise in cases, a senior BMC official on Sunday said the proposal was “disastrous”, and that the civic body was tracking the virus spread and taking measures to contain it. He said new cases are coming in from high-rises in the region rather than slums and the civic body was aware of the situation.

