Cop writes on labourer’s forehead: I have violated the lockdown, stay away

“Maine lockdown ka ullanghan kiya hai, mujhse door rehna (I have violated the lockdown (restrictions), stay away from me)’’.

This is what a sub-inspector wrote on the forehead of a migrant labourer returning to Madhya Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh. This has taken place in the Gaurihar police station area in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Three labourers were entering the state from the Uttar Pradesh side late on Saturday when police directed them to a primary health centre for medical examination. While they were waiting for the doctor, a woman sub-inspector who joined the force in 2016 scolded them for violating the lockdown and wrote on the forehead of at least one of the labourers.

Chhatarpur SP Kumar Saurabh told The Indian Express that the police personnel have been instructed not to engage in such behaviour. He said PSI Amita Agnihotri has been taken off duty and would be issued a showcause notice.

The Opposition Congress has criticised the police. “(Chief Minister) Shivrajji has given only two option: either die from coronavirus or of hunger,’’ tweeted the Congress, sharing a video clip in which the woman sub-inspector is seen writing on the forehead of the labourer.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 39 after five more cases were reported from Indore on Sunday.

