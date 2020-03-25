Coronavirus: Congress backs PM Modi’s lockdown, questions lack of financial aid

Anand Sharma Anand Sharma

Opposition Congress on Tuesday supported the unprecedented 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but criticised the government for not announcing a comprehensive economic package to protect the poor and the vulnerable from the ill-effects of the nationwide shutdown.

“What India has to do for containment of novel coronavirus disease is understood…but the country and administration at the tehsil-level, subdivision-level ought to have been prepared well in advance,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told The Indian Express.

Sharma said, “You have to ensure that the poor and the vulnerable are taken care of. It is still strange that there is no package, no economic package, and food guarantees for the poor.”

Senior party leader P Chidambaram tweeted, “Listened carefully to Prime Minister’s address. Left me with a mix of emotions — relief, vindication, frustration, disappointment, worry, fear etc. The lockdown is late, but better late than never. Those who mocked the idea of a lockdown will do the country a great favour by remaining silent for 21 days. PM’s announcement left a gaping hole. Who is going to provide cash to the poor that they need for the next 21 days…”

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also backed the government but asked the PM to immediately announce a relief package for the poor and daily wagers.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slammed the government. “It is very disappointing that no concrete measures have been announced so far to provide relief to the poor and the needy, and to alleviate the suffering of those who need urgent help at this moment to survive the lockdown,” he tweeted.

Chidambaram tweeted, “Why does it take 4 days and more to work out the promised financial package? We have enough talent to finalise the package in 4 hours. What is the meaning of Rs 15,000 crore announced by PM? Let me repeat — government needs to find Rs 5 lakh crore over the next 4-6 months to manage the economic consequences.”

Sharma said the poor and the weaker sections will be the most vulnerable in such a situation. “Whether it is labourers returning to villages, daily wagers, contract labourers, factory workers following the shutdowns and after the cancellation of trains…they are stranded…. The administration has to ensure that they reach their homes and get enough rations and food and money to survive,” he added.

“India can ill-afford a situation that you prepare for the containment, which is a national emergency…and a necessity…containment of coronavirus but allow tens of thousands to die of hunger and malnourishment. So the right balance must be ensured. We were hoping for and still we do expect that the Prime Minister will immediately announce that package which ensures transfer of money to the poor of the country in the 33 crore jan dhan accounts, and also in coordination with the states availability of food grains and ration for their families,” Sharma said.

The Congress leader said the government must also ensure availability of essential commodities to the people. “Both Centre and the states have to be alert…there is already black-marketing going on in medicine, food and other essential commodities. The systems will be overwhelmed…governments should be alert,” he said.

He said the Congress extends all support to the measures announced by Modi to “protect our people and our country…because this is a call of duty for every citizen of India.”

Amarinder said he was “disappointed with the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman”. He said, “They grossly fall short of addressing the grave financial concerns of states….(the) Centre must urgently declare a comprehensive package to facilitate states tide over this crisis.”

CPI(M) leader Yechury took on the Prime Minister for failing to announce any measures to assist the poor migrants, who are “most hurt by sudden lockdowns”. He stated in multiple tweets, “Most of them are stranded en route without food or shelter. How will they reach safe spaces? How will they survive without money or food and with reports of police harassment too?

“(The) PM spoke of the need for state governments to be focussed on health! He forgot how the BJP at such a sensitive time went about destabilising an elected state govt in Madhya Pradesh, and let the Parliament run to meet its anti-democratic designs,” he added.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.