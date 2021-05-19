Concern for PVTGs in Odisha as test hesitancy poses hurdle

In Malkangiri district, 12 members of the Bonda tribe have tested positive so far.

WITH NEARLY 55 per cent of the Covid cases in Odisha being reported from rural areas, there is growing concern in the state regarding the safety of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Thirteen of the 62 tribal groups in Odisha have been identified as PVTGs, which are given special protection because of their dwindling population. Their current population is 2.14 lakh, spread across 11 districts.

Several have tested positive during the second wave of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 49 members of the PTVGs from Rayagada, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj districts tested positive.

However, authorities in the districts are facing a serious challenge in detecting infections as the community members are hesitant in getting themselves tested.

After 19 members of the Dongria Kondh tribes in Niyamgiri hills of Rayagada district tested positive recently, the district administration set up a testing camp at the foothill. However, no one turned up on the first day.

“During the first wave, no one was infected here. Now they are scared that if tested positive they will be taken to the hospitals and might not return,” said Jitu Jakasia, a Dongria Kondh leader from Niyamgiri. “They are not aloof from the news.. They are also worried that their livelihoods will be affected. Since there is no mechanism for home isolation in their single-room thatched homes, they will have to be moved to isolation centres which they are not ready for. We have been spreading awareness but they tend to close their doors and not come out.”

On Tuesday, after repeated interventions by local leaders, 62 people, who were close contacts of an earlier detected case and showed symptoms, were tested for Covid in Gandili village of Bissamcuttack block.

In Malkangiri district, 12 members of the Bonda tribe have tested positive so far. In the first wave, 35 people from the community were infected. In Mayurbhanj district, 16 Khadias from Lalpani area of Similipal have tested positive.

“Lack of awareness is a major challenge for us. Cold and fever when the season changes is considered normal. So they refrain from approaching health facilities…as a close-knit group. Spread of infection is more likely…We have launched awareness programmes with their community leaders,” said Uttam Kumar Das, head of a medical team supervising testing amongst the Khariar tribe.

Demands to prioritise vaccination amongst the PVTGs have gained momentum. Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka has urged CM Naveen Patnaik to prioritise the vaccination in the 18-44 groups.

“Through the state government, we have approached the Centre to help vaccinate all the PVTG members,” said Project Director of Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihood Improvement Programme P Arthanari.