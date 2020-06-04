Community spread fears in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

In Telangana, 99 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Among them, 12 were migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,89,1 including 446 cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. (File Photo) In Telangana, 99 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Among them, 12 were migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,89,1 including 446 cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reporting fresh cases of the coronavirus from new areas or in places where infections have not been reported for some time, sparking fears of community transmission of Covid-19.

As many as 180 new cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, including those of 94 migrants and seven foreign returnees.

The state has a total of 3,898 cases, as per figures from the Union Health Ministry.

In Telangana, 99 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Among them, 12 were migrants, deportees and foreign returnees. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,89,1 including 446 cases among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees.

In Andhra Pradesh, cases were reported for the first time in new areas of Guntur, East Godavari, Kurnool, Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam, indicating that there may be community spread. In Nawabpet in Kadapa district, 10 members of a family tested positive, but the source of infection is unclear to officials.

Similar trends were noticed in Telangana. Fresh cases are being reported from Siddipet, Sanga Reddy, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Jagtiyal, Medchal, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy after a gap of several days which is leading health officials to consider community spread.

Andhra Pradesh has seen a rise of 1,519 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days.

“A large number of people returning from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Chennai, and other states are testing positive. It is due to compulsory testing of all migrants that we are able to detect positive cases. In many cases asymptomatic people are not following quarantine rules and infecting others. Andhra is testing, on an average, 8,000 to 10,000 per day, that why there is an increase in the number of cases,” Health Minister A K Srinivas said.

The state has so far conducted 4,03,747 tests, or 7,561 tests per million, behind Jammu and Kashmir (13,561) and Delhi (11,467).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.