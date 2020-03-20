Coronavirus: CISF asks intel to identify suspected cases at airports, hand them over to health officials

CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday took stock of the force’s preparedness and visited the IGI Airport along with CISF’s airport security chief M A Ganapathy. (Express Photo) CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday took stock of the force’s preparedness and visited the IGI Airport along with CISF’s airport security chief M A Ganapathy. (Express Photo)

With reports of several people suspected to have been infected by COVID-19 escaping quarantine facilities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has asked its intelligence wing to identify such people at airports and hand them over to health officials immediately. The force has also created a triage centre at airports for screening of suspects and given its personnel a special full-body costume to deal with such suspects.

CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday took stock of the force’s preparedness and visited the IGI Airport along with CISF’s airport security chief M A Ganapathy.

“CISF Intelligence wing personnel deployed at airports for behaviour detection have also been sensitised to look out for potentially infected/sick passengers and alert the security personnel and health officials,” the force said in a statement. CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh said the force has deployed adequate number of personnel and created a “triage area” to help the medical team of Airport Health Organisation and passengers arriving from countries affected by the outbreak.

“Several people are running away from quarantine or violating self-quarantine. Intelligence officials have been trained to identify such people through behavioural patterns. Whether arriving or departing, they will be constrained and handed over to health officials,” a senior CISF officer said.

With many passengers creating a ruckus over delays due to testing, CISF personnel have been asked to calm them down.

“CISF personnel deployed at 63 major and international airports have been sensitised to adopt minimum touch concept and also wear masks, surgical gloves, not to touch any item/article of the passenger during pre-embarkation screening,” Singh said.

