China to evacuate its citizens facing ‘difficulties’ in India

China has decided to evacuate from India its citizens, including students, tourists and businessmen, who are facing “difficulties” in the country and want to return in the wake of Covid-19.

The Chinese embassy put out a notice on its website Monday, asking those keen to return home to book tickets in special flights.

The move comes in the wake of India becoming the 10th worst-hit country by the virus — nearly 1.40 lakh people in India have been affected. The coronavirus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has spread to over 190 countries, infecting over 54 lakh people and claiming the lives of 3.4 lakh. India had evacuated around 700 Indians from Wuhan in February.

The notice by the Chinese embassy said the people opting to return home will have to accept all quarantine and epidemic prevention arrangements during the flight and after entering China.

The notice in Mandarin said people treated for coronavirus infection or having symptoms of the infection like fever and cough in the last 14 days should not board the special flights.

“Through the unified arrangement of the ministry of foreign affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in India will assist international students in India, tourists, temporary business visitors who have difficulties and are in urgent need to take a temporary flight back home to China,” according to the notice.

It suggested that people from some other countries may also be evacuated. The notice said the cost of flight ticket and quarantine in China will have to be borne by the evacuees. “If your body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees (inclusive) before boarding or if you have suspected symptoms, you will be refused boarding by the airline,” the notice said.

