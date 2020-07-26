Punjab: Hit by pandemic, women advocates write to Union Home Minister for financial assistance

Data reveals that women advocates from across India have stood up for the collective call and cause of advocates. (Express file) Data reveals that women advocates from across India have stood up for the collective call and cause of advocates. (Express file)

Nearly 2,000 women advocates from across India, including 86 from Chandigarh, have moved a signed petition to the Home Minister of India, urging the government to aid the advocates community which has been financially drained due to the coronavirus pandemic. The petition also appealed to the government to improve the infrastructural facilities of the virtual courts.

Advocate Poonam Thakur, Chairman of the Chandigarh zone of Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad ( ABAP), said, “The lawyers community has been facing financial stress since March due to the restricted (near closure) functioning of courts, thus, the women advocates have decided to speak out for the entire legal fraternity and seek help in the form of loan on reasonable terms and conditions.

“A signature drive was initiated for this cause on July 21 and in a short span of 40 hours or so, over 2,000 responses were received,” added Thakur.

A statement issued by ABAP said, the data reveals that women advocates from across India, which is from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala and Meghalaya to Rajasthan, with approximately around 400 districts from 28 States and 8 UTs have stood up for the collective call and cause of advocates.

In their representation, the women advocates have requested the Home Minister to take steps to provide financial assistance to advocates under the Disaster Management Act, 2015, on reasonable terms and conditions and also improve the infrastructural facilities of the virtual courts. Meanwhile, the finance ministry has also been apprised about the issues.

“If the representation moved by the women advocates is considered by the ministry, it will be of immense help to the entire advocates community in overcoming the financial hardships encountered during the current national health emergency. It will also improve the functioning of the virtual courts,” added advocate Poonam Thakur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd