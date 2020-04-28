Follow Us:
Monday, April 27, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Central team returns from Indore

The state government has now decided to send special teams to hotspots like Indore and Ujjain. The teams will camp there and monitor the situation.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: April 28, 2020 1:31:52 am
The state government on Monday also announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for spitting in public.

After spending nearly a week in Indore, the inter-ministerial central team returned on Monday. The state government claimed that the central team was happy with its handling of the situation in hotspots like Indore.

The state government on Monday also announced a fine of Rs 1,000 for spitting in public.

Meanwhile, days after being given the portfolios of health and home in the state government, BJP leader Narottam Mishra was accused of violating social distancing norms when he visited his hometown Datia on Saturday. His family members welcomed him as many supporters joined the celebrations.

Despite repeated attempts, Mishra could not be contacted.

