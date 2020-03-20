Coronavirus: Caution and curbs at places of worship, prayers to continue

People use a sanitiser before prayers, at Jama Masjid in Dehradun on Thursday. The management committee has appealed to people to avoid coming to the mosque, and offer namaaz at home. (Express Photo) People use a sanitiser before prayers, at Jama Masjid in Dehradun on Thursday. The management committee has appealed to people to avoid coming to the mosque, and offer namaaz at home. (Express Photo)

From temples to gurdwaras to mosques to churches, religious institutions have been slow in imposing restrictions on people from thronging their premises despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, which has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 so far, preparations are on in full swing in Ayodhya to host the annual Ram Navami fair to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram that attracts a gathering of over 10 lakh people. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) says the number of visitors to the fair is expected to go up this year despite the state issuing advisories to avoid large religious gatherings.

The district administration is in two minds on whether to allow the religious congregation, and said it will take a decision in the “next two or three days”.

“We are going to review the situation and most probably a decision will be taken by March 21-22 and it will depend on the spread of the virus. Ram Navami is on April 2 and we have enough time,” Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told The Indian Express.

However, the Ayodhya administration is continuing with the preparation as this is the first Ram Navami after the Supreme Court decision on Ram temple. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said they have decided to not organise big rath yatras, but the celebrations will continue.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised appeal, asked citizens to observe a self-curfew on March 22 to curb the spread of coronavirus. In his address to the nation, Modi said the growing challenge posed by the outbreak was not normal, and urged everyone to practise social distancing. In a series of tweets, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, urged the public to practise social distancing and pray at their homes.

In Punjab, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body for Sikhs, has refused to close gurdwaras. SGPC is in direct control of 79 and indirect control of 87 gurdwaras in Punjab and Haryana, including the Golden Temple.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said, “Gurdwaras can’t be closed. Administration can stop devotees but gurdwaras can’t be closed and we can’t ask devotees to not come. If administration does something in its capacity, then it is on the government.”

Asked if Amritsar administration has asked SGPC to close the Golden Temple, he said, “We haven’t been told anything about closing gurdwaras by the administration. We were asked to take precautions and we have been taking all the necessary steps. We understand the situation is serious.”

Muslim religious scholars in the Kashmir Valley have called for brief Friday and congregational prayers. The Salafi school of thought, however, has completely called off congregational Friday prayers across Kashmir.

“In case of an epidemic, Islam has asked its believers to exercise caution,” the largest Salafi organisation of Jammu Kashmir, Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith said on Thursday after an emergency meeting to discuss the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Mutahida Majlis Amal — a conglomerate of religious organisations headed by separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq — asked people to avoid unnecessary assembly in mosques.

The Muslim community in Gujarat, too, has decided to trim its jumma namaz on Friday. The prayer will be held in presence of medical teams in all places of worship, and people will be screened. Prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Thursday appealed to Muslims to not go to large mosques for Friday prayers and asked elders and children to not go to mosques for namaz.

Most dargahs in Mumbai, including Haji Ali and Mahim Dargah, will be shut for the next few days. The Siddhivinayak temple too closed its premises for devotees Monday onwards.

On Tuesday, Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay exempted believers from attending the Sunday Mass till March 31. The spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay had stated that they were encouraging people to stay at home and the obligation to attend Sunday mass had been lifted. —With inputs from Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Mumbai

