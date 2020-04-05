Vadodara bars distribution of relief material after volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

Vadodara administration cordons off about 600 homes in Nagarwada and Patel Faliya area of the city (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Vadodara administration cordons off about 600 homes in Nagarwada and Patel Faliya area of the city (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

With a volunteer testing positive for COVID-19 in Vadodara, a week after the last case was reported in the city, authorities Sunday prohibited volunteers and police officials from distributing food to those stranded in the lockdown to avoid community transmission of the virus. This was the city’s 10th positive case.

Officer on Special duty Vinod Rao said the government will appoint a professional agency to distribute the food kits so as to maintain hygiene and social distancing, which is not seen during distribution of food by individuals albeit with good intentions.

The decision comes after a 54 year old resident from Nagarwada area of Vadodara tested positive for Covid19 without any travel history. Locals said the man has been volunteering in food and grocery distribution by Samaritans since the beginning of the lockdown.

Rao, who visited Nagarwada to take stock of the situation, has also ordered the entire neighborhood to be cordoned off and residents disallowed from stepping out of their homes.

Rao said all persons, although having good intentions, disallowed from distributing food and aid to people. “Social distancing becomes a problem in such times and the persons could get infected unknowingly or become carriers of the virus. This also applies to the police personnel who have been giving meals to needy. All people who wish to donate food and essentials to needy can donate in the Chief Minister’s relief and to government agencies. We will appoint professional agencies to undertake distribution in a hygienic and safe manner.” he said

The decision, Rao said, has been taken as the government is aware that the country has “entered into the stage where coronavirus cases could see a surge”.

The Vadodara district administration will also shift the COVID-19 isolation ward to the GMERS hospital in Gotri, which has been designated as a special facility for its treatment. “Two new cases admitted to SSG today to be shifted to GMERS. This includes one new case from Vadodara and one case from Bodeli in Chhota Udepur,” Rao said.

