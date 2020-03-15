Wife faces FIR in Agra, hospitalised man says she didn’t know

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman, 26, and her family for actions that could have endangered lives. (Representational Image) Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman, 26, and her family for actions that could have endangered lives. (Representational Image)

As his wife and her family faced an FIR by the Agra district administration for allegedly interfering with medical officials, a coronavirus patient hospitalised in Bengaluru denied reports that she had deliberately dodged testing or isolation. The woman had travelled to her parents’ home in Agra via Delhi by the time she was tested. While she has been found to be carrying a heavy viral load, results of her samples sent to the NIV are awaited.

Employed with an IT firm in Bengaluru, the husband said his wife and he had gone on honeymoon to Europe, and that she had gone to Agra via Delhi to be with her parents before he tested positive, and had been fully ocooperating with the authorities since. “All her travels in India were between 8th and 9th. My test was carried out on 10th, which was only confirmed by 12th. It is untrue that she purposely travelled outside the city despite knowing about my condition,” he told The Sunday Express from isolation in Bengaluru, adding that they had the tickets to prove this.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said he had ordered the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to file an FIR against the woman, 26, and her family for actions that could have endangered lives. Contradicting her husband, Singh said, “When the woman came from Bengaluru and we got to know her husband was positive, we asked her to stay at home in isolation. When our team went there Friday, we were told she had left for Bengaluru via Delhi. Her father told me she had left on a train. When we sought the train details, the father said she had gone on a general coach. However, we put her phone on surveillance, and her location was found to be in Agra itself. I then sent a police team and she was found hiding in her house.”

Agra SSP Bablu Kumar said, “Once the facts are verified and investigated, the accused will be arrested accordingly.”

As per ticket details provided by the husband, the two of them flew back from Europe to Mumbai on March 5, and were cleared in airport screening. The following day, they flew to Bengaluru.

Agra CMO Mukesh Vats said the wife left from the Bengaluru airport itself for Delhi on March 8 late evening, and then travelled to Agra on March 9 by Gatimaan Express. “Back in Bengaluru, her husband was tested as he developed symptoms and found positive on March 12. When we got the news, we took samples of the woman and her eight family members the same day.”

According to Vats, “While they were at the hospital premises giving their samples, the family complained of the facilities not being up to the mark.” He says they were taken to isolation wards but left, and were forcibly brought back after police was sent to their home on March 13. With the woman’s sample sent for a second round of tests, she is under isolation now. The eight family members who tested negative are in home quarantine.

“I have asked the CMO to get an FIR registered by Sunday afternoon,” the DM said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.