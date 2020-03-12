Coronavirus cases now 9 in Uttar Pradesh — latest from Noida

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, till date 3,253 travellers from affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance. According to the daily bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, till date 3,253 travellers from affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance.

With an additional confirmed case of coronavirus in the state in the past 48 hours, the total number positive cases reached nine by Wednesday. The fresh case has been reported from Noida and the person infected was the guide of an Italian family who visited Delhi.

Talking to The Indian Express, State Surveillance Officer, Vikasendu Agarwal, said that of the nine cases confirmed in the state after final test reports received from National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, seven belong to Agra and are relatives of the infected Delhi resident, one belongs to Ghaziabad and one is from Noida.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services, till date 3,253 travellers from affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and all have been placed under surveillance. In addition, 739 travellers being tracked are under home isolation, 1 is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

“A total of 528 contacts of positive cases at Delhi, Ghaziabad and Agra are also in fine health. Eight of them are admitted at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Condition of all of them is stable. Moreover, 1,961 travelers have completed 28 days of observation after coming back from China. The state has cross-notified 552 travelers to other states within India and details of 26 travelers have been shared with the authorities concerned for international cross-notification,” read the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, has appealed to all citizens of the state or foreign guests staying in Uttar Pradesh at present, who have returned after visiting South Korea, Italy, or Islamic Republic of Iran on or after 22nd of February, to call state helpline number 18001805145 or contact Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district to keep themselves and their families safe and protected from Coronavirus.

