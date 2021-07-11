India reports 41,506 new Covid-19 infections, 895 deaths; active cases decline to 4.54 lakh

India reported 41,506 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday, and added 895 deaths. The daily count of new cases has remained stuck in the 40,000s for more than two weeks now. Kerala continues to be the topmost contributor to the caseload with 14,087 new cases.

The active cases have declined marginally to 4.54 lakh. In both Maharashtra and Kerala, active infections have increased from the previous day. The recovery rate has now increased to 97.20 per cent.

Several states have eased restrictions on travel and public activity after Covid cases started falling in the last two months. However, the Centre has warned the states against crowding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday held a meeting with eight states — where these destinations are — reminding them that the second wave wasn’t over and they should “ensure strict adherence to the protocols prescribed in respect of wearing of masks, social distancing and other safe behaviour.”

Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with top officials of Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The meeting touched upon the “overall management” of Covid-19 and the vaccination status in these states. “Union Home Secretary sounded a note of caution in view of media reports showing blatant disregard of Covid- appropriate behaviour in hill stations and other tourist locations,” a Home Ministry statement said.

Even as the second wave abates, the reproductive number, or R, an indicator of how fast the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading, has increased for the first time since the middle of April. This could be an early signal of an impending potential surge in number of cases.