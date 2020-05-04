Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins, with relaxations

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE updates: As the second phase of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus came to an end on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 40,263, with as many as 1,306 deaths. The Health Ministry said 2,487 cases and 73 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
The country has been divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green – based on coronavirus risk-profiling. Beginning Monday, the country now enters a graded lockdown, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, said that a number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zones, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions. The order states that movement of individuals in all zones for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders imposing Section 144 and ensure strict compliance, the order states.
In all zones, those above the age of 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. OPDs and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones with social distancing norms and other preventive measures. However, these will not be permitted in containment zones.
Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking its total cases to 57, with 21 active patients. All 14 had returned from other states and were quarantined. The cases have been reported from Durg, Balod and Kabirdham districts — designated as green zones.
Of the 14, six people who tested positive in Kabirdham were part of a group that had walked back from Nagpur and Gondia in Maharashtra. “These are construction workers and carpenters who were quarantined in camps in Kabirdham, from where we have taken other samples too,” said a district official.
Adhering to revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Haryana government Sunday decided that during the extended lockdown period of two weeks — May 4-17 — permission to all industrial units would be granted on a weekly basis.
"All Industrial units/entrepreneurs/concerns would mandatorily apply on Saralharyana portal to generate requisite passes for the employees. All interstate movement of goods including empty trucks shall be allowed. The applicant will have to give an undertaking of compliance of standard pperating procedures (SOPs)," a government spokesperson said.