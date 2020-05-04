Follow Us:
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins, with relaxations

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE updates: Beginning Monday, the country now enters a graded lockdown, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2020 2:05:46 am
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins tomorrow The number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 40,263, with as many as 1,306 deaths. (Express Photo)

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE updates: As the second phase of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus came to an end on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 40,263, with as many as 1,306 deaths. The Health Ministry said 2,487 cases and 73 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The country has been divided into three zones — Red, Orange and Green – based on coronavirus risk-profiling. Beginning Monday, the country now enters a graded lockdown, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones. The extended lockdown is slated to last till May 17.

Lockdown 3.0: What's allowed, what's not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, said that a number of activities will remain prohibited across the country, irrespective of the zones, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions. The order states that movement of individuals in all zones for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am. Local authorities shall issue orders imposing Section 144 and ensure strict compliance, the order states.

In all zones, those above the age of 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. OPDs and medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in Red, Orange and Green Zones with social distancing norms and other preventive measures. However, these will not be permitted in containment zones.

(Track India's state-wise cases, deaths and recoveries here

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE updates: India enters the third phase of its nationwide lockdown from Monday, with considerable relaxations in green and orange zones. Follow LIVE updates here 

02:05 (IST)04 May 2020
Back home in Chhattisgarh, 14 migrants test positive

Fourteen COVID-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking its total cases to 57, with 21 active patients. All 14 had returned from other states and were quarantined. The cases have been reported from Durg, Balod and Kabirdham districts — designated as green zones.

Of the 14, six people who tested positive in Kabirdham were part of a group that had walked back from Nagpur and Gondia in Maharashtra. “These are construction workers and carpenters who were quarantined in camps in Kabirdham, from where we have taken other samples too,” said a district official.

01:51 (IST)04 May 2020
Haryana modifies industry order, will now issues weekly permissions

Adhering to revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Haryana government Sunday decided that during the extended lockdown period of two weeks — May 4-17 — permission to all industrial units would be granted on a weekly basis.

“All Industrial units/entrepreneurs/concerns would mandatorily apply on Saralharyana portal to generate requisite passes for the employees. All interstate movement of goods including empty trucks shall be allowed. The applicant will have to give an undertaking of compliance of standard pperating procedures (SOPs),” a government spokesperson said. Read More

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Migrants inside a train in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday made it clear that the relaxations given for the movement of people during the lockdown was available only to distressed migrant workers, PTI reported.

In a communication to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the MHA allowed movement of such stranded persons who had moved from their native places or workplaces just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places or workplaces on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course, the communication said.

On Sunday, the first ‘Shramik Special’ train to Odisha, carrying around 1,150 migrant workers stranded in Kerala, arrived in Ganjam district, officials said. The train had left Ernakulam railway station on Friday evening and arrived at Jagannathpur railway station in Ganjam district this morning. It further proceeded to Khurda Road railway station, where it terminated, officials said. Over 500 passengers, including women and children, got down at at Jagannathpur while the remaining at Khurda Road.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns as helicopters showered petals on hospitals across the country to express gratitude to healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The aerial salute was witnessed in the national capital as a fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular flypast to all those engaged in the coronavirus war.Similar displays were held in other cities such as Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Raipur by a single Indian Air Force helicopter, respectively.

