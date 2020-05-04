Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Lockdown 3.0 begins, with relaxations

Migrants inside a train in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Coronavirus India LIVE updates: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday made it clear that the relaxations given for the movement of people during the lockdown was available only to distressed migrant workers, PTI reported.

In a communication to all States and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the MHA allowed movement of such stranded persons who had moved from their native places or workplaces just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places or workplaces on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures.

The facilitation envisaged in the orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in normal course, the communication said.

[ie_content_priority_driven hlabel="Coronavirus Explained" link="https://indianexpress.com/" hlink="https://indianexpress.com/section/explained/" pid="6372640" mlabel="Click here for more" mlink="https://indianexpress.com/about/coronavirus/"]

On Sunday, the first ‘Shramik Special’ train to Odisha, carrying around 1,150 migrant workers stranded in Kerala, arrived in Ganjam district, officials said. The train had left Ernakulam railway station on Friday evening and arrived at Jagannathpur railway station in Ganjam district this morning. It further proceeded to Khurda Road railway station, where it terminated, officials said. Over 500 passengers, including women and children, got down at at Jagannathpur while the remaining at Khurda Road.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns as helicopters showered petals on hospitals across the country to express gratitude to healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The aerial salute was witnessed in the national capital as a fleet of military jets carried out a spectacular flypast to all those engaged in the coronavirus war.Similar displays were held in other cities such as Bhopal, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Raipur by a single Indian Air Force helicopter, respectively.