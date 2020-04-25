Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Market complexes allowed to run, with riders; highest daily jump brings total cases to over 23,000
NDMC Workers spray disinfectants near the Jama Masjid area in Old Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Coronavirus India LIVE News Latest Updates: A month into the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs Friday allowed opening of shops in market complexes outside municipality areas with 50 per cent workers and mandatory precautions like wearing of masks and social distancing norms.
As the country reported the highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases, with 1,752 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the government said that it will set up four more Central teams, this time to cover Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai. According to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, the country has recorded 23,452 cases so far, including 4,813 recoveries and 723 deaths. Referring to these numbers, Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health), said that had there been no lockdown, the total number of cases would have been around 1 lakh.
In his monthly Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak on the measures the country has taken against the novel coronavirus. On Monday, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to have a virtual interaction with chief ministers to discuss how states are dealing with the lockdown situation and their efforts in flattening the curve of fresh coronavirus cases.
The death toll due to pandemic in the US crossed the 50,000-mark, according to Johns Hopkins University. It is one of the highest recorded numbers of death anywhere in the world since the pandemic began in central China’s Wuhan city last year. Globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 192,000 dead. Follow Indian Express COVID-19 tracker for latest updates
Residents of Old Delhi look out for the moon by the illuminated Jama Masjid as Ramzan begins, Friday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The Ramzan moon was sighted Friday evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Saturday as they welcomed the holy month amid unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown.
Ramzan is usually a festive season, with the daylong fast followed by lavish meals and evening get-togethers. But this year many are confined to their homes, travel is heavily restricted and public venues like parks, malls and even mosques are shuttered.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that stage three (community) transmission has been avoided so far.
Dr Sujit Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, said that currently 9.45 lakh people in India are under community surveillance for suspected contact with positive cases. “Our weekly doubling time (of cases) has increased from 4.2 on April 6 to 8.6 on April 20,” he said.
And, in a video conference with state health ministers and officials, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that stage three (community) transmission, when the source of infection is not easily traceable, has been avoided so far.
In a statement, meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that apart from the new Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), the one that is already monitoring Mumbai and Pune will also cover Thane.
Migrant labourers at a transit camp (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
In another news, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday directed officials to draw up a plan for the return of UP’s migrant workers in a phased manner from other states where they have completed 14 days of quarantine.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari told The Indian Express: “Chief Minister has directed today that a plan be prepared. No estimated number (of such migrant workers) is available at present, but it could be lakhs. That is why a plan has to be prepared to bring back such people in a phased manner. Ultimately, these people will have to reach their destination.”
Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing
President Donald Trump's comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never be used internally.
The White House claimed Trump's comment was misrepresented, but the government also leapt in to caution the nation (Getty images)
As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route), said the statement from Reckitt Benckiser, parent company of the maker of Lysol and Dettol.
The White House claimed Trump's comment was misrepresented, but the government also leapt in to caution the nation.
The Surgeon General's office tweeted Friday: "A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one. Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what's safe and effective." (AP)
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of an e-rickshaw was modified to isolate passengers during Covid-19 pandemic, and suggested his company’s automobile division should consider hiring the person who did it.
Mahindra, who frequently shares innovations spotted on social media, was impressed by how plastic and metal sheets had been used to create separated seating for all four passengers. Given the restrictions on public transport, the modified e-rickshaw allowed people to remain separated from other passengers.
In the undated video, a man is heard explaining the idea in Bengali and called it a “corona innovation”. The video shows how the driver is separated from passengers by a metal sheet.