Covid-19 peaked in India; 10.6 million active cases by Feb 2012: Govt panel

A government-appointed scientific committee on Sunday said that the Covid-19 pandemic has peaked in India and that by February 2021 — when the epidemic is expected to end — the country is likely to have 10.6 million active cases. The committee also told The Indian Express that the protective measures against the virus must continue.

The committee said that had India not imposed a lockdown in March, the virus could have claimed over 25 lakh lives in the country. The present death toll stands at 1.14 lakh.

The committee was appointed by K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India and is headed by Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT Hyderabad. The Committee was constituted to co-ordinate, amongst science agencies, scientists and regulatory bodies, and take speedy decisions on R & D to implementation related to the SARS-Cov-2 virus and the COVID-19 disease.

India reported a daily jump of 61,871 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally near the 75-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stands at 74,94,551. The total number of recoveries have surged to 65,97,209. While the number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day, India continues to be the second-worst hit nation. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 88.03 per cent, the ministry said.

“The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken rising number of recovered cases,” it highlighted. The ministry said 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Also, 79 per cent of the 61,871 new cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the ministry said. Maharashtra reported over 10,000 new cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases

