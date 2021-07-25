scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Must Read

India reports 39,742 new Covid-19 cases, 535 deaths

Kerala continues to be the top contributor with 18,531 infections, contributing more than 46 per cent of all cases in the country. The active cases show a marginal decline. There are 4.08 lakh active cases in the country right now.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 25, 2021 10:03:45 am
A student cries during a vaccination drive at Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

India on Saturday detected 39,742 new cases of coronavirus infections. As many as 535 deaths were recorded, taking the overall toll to 4.2 lakh.

Kerala continues to be the top contributor with 18,531 infections, contributing more than 46 per cent of all cases in the country. The active cases show a marginal decline. There are 4.08 lakh active cases in the country right now.

Meanwhile, the empowered group of officers, tasked with formulating the nation’s Covid emergency strategy has asked the government to ensure that the daily count doesn’t cross 50,000. It has also asked the Centre to prepare itself for a level of 4-5 lakh cases per day in the next surge.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This is significant as this guidance, effectively, sets a new benchmark for the overall system to go on alert, sources said, an element missing in the run-up to the brutal second wave.

Significantly, as vaccination rolls out, the group has put on record that the pandemic level be kept at a level of 50,000 per day by “non-pharmacological” interventions that include Covid-appropriate behaviour — mask hygiene and distancing — and carefully calibrated lockdowns.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 25: Latest News

Advertisement