Gujarat: 89% cases from 3 districts, death toll at 163

The districts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara together account for around 89 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in Gujarat till April 26, according to the state health department, even as 249 new cases took the state tally to 3,567.

Death toll too rose to 163 with 11 more deaths, including three who were less than 60 years of age at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad without any co-morbid conditions. Thirty-one persons were on ventilator, according to the state government.

Ahmedabad reported 198 new cases, including a student from Jamnagar, who has been residing here. Death toll in the district rose to 109 with five deaths, including three patients at SVP Hospital — two women aged 59 and 35 years, and a man aged 37 years who had no co-morbidities. Two other men aged 52 and 67 years who died at SVP Hospital had multiple co-morbid conditions of diabetes, hypertension and heart condition.

Banaskantha also recorded its first death in a 65-year-old woman who had co-morbidities of heart and kidney conditions along with hypertension and diabetes.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary Health, said, “Eighty nine per cent of the total COVID-19 cases are from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Ahmedabad accounts for 65%, Surat 16% and Vadodara 8%. The remaining 27 districts account for 11% of the total positive cases. Amreli, Junagadh and Devbhoomi Dwarka remain unaffected.”

Gandhinagar reported five new cases, including a 30-year-old journalist, taking the district total to 30.

On Monday, positive cases in Anand stood at 58 with four new positive cases, including three men from Khambat aged 65, 54 and 33 years, admitted at Shree Krishna Hospital in Karamsad. Another 59-year-old man from Umreth is in Anand Civil Hospital. A 34-year-old man who tested positive in Godhra, took the Panchmahal district total to 23.

Vadodara reported seven new cases, all except one from the Nagarwada red zone, taking the tally to 248. Among those tested positive include four senior citizens — three men aged 82, 70 and 62 years and a 78-year-old woman — and two others aged 52 years. A 65-year-old man from Wadi area tested positive, while a 50-year-old woman from Navapur succumbed to the disease.

Botad saw its youngest patient with a six-year-old boy, son of an existing patient, testing positive, taking the district total to 17 while with one new case in Rajkot, the district total went up to 46.

Surat reported 30 new positive cases to 556 while the death toll rose to 19 with four more succumbing to the disease — a 50-year-old woman with hemiplegia, a 70-year-old man with hypertension and heart condition and two others — a woman aged 60 years and a man aged 45 years — with co-morbid conditions of diabetes and hypertension.

Among those tested positive were a head constable of Limbayat police station in Surat. Personnel who came in contact with him have been quarantined and the police station was sanitised. A case window operator of the New Civil Hospital also tested positive.

Dang reported its second case with a 23-year-old girl from Bhedmar village in Vaghai taluka testing positive.

Claiming an increase in the discharge rate, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said a total of 211 patients in Ahmedabad city have been discharged so far.

Of total 1,854 active cases in Ahmedabad city as of Monday morning, 43 are critical and on ventilator while 1,811 are stable.

