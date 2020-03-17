Shocked to see helplessness to provide preventive measures in times of ‘vexing catastrophe’, says Bombay HC

The court expressed “shock” to read about the helplessness by the authority, especially in such “trying times” and sought to know from the board why it had not filed a plea seeking necessary relief so far. (File photo) The court expressed “shock” to read about the helplessness by the authority, especially in such “trying times” and sought to know from the board why it had not filed a plea seeking necessary relief so far. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up the Pune Cantonment Board for its helplessness to provide civic amenities and preventive measures in times of “vexing catastrophe” after the board submitted that it does not have adequate funds and will be better equipped after it receives its legitimate share of Goods and Services Tax.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla was hearing plea filed by one Atul Vinayak Gaikwad, a resident of the Pune, through advocate S S Patwardhan, seeking directions from the state to release the amount of compensation payable under Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the Local Authorities) Act, 2017 to the tune of Rs 500 crore. The court noted that one of the petitioners had written to the chief executive officer of the Pune Cantonment Board on March 5, drawing attention to problems faced by residents in view of board’s inaction.

The letter stated: “With the outburst of the coronavirus epidemics propagating throughout the world and the recent detection of corona infected citizens in Pune City and moreover, some citizens detected in Cantonment limits, it has become a very sensitive issue to take up urgent measures by Pune Cantonment Board to curb and eradicate the dreadful virus by initiating all possible preventive steps and also to come out for the disaster management plan.”

However, the petitioner claimed that the CEO of the board, in his reply, expressed helplessness and claimed that the financial condition of the board is worsening day by day due to non-receipt of funds or grants from the state. The CEO replied: “Though the Board is desirous of taking urgent steps/measures to curb and eradicate the dreadful virus, there is no provision of isolation wards in the Cantonment Hospital and the issue of inadequate funds is one of the reason for such unpreparedness; that the Board will be better equipped to serve the general public at large especially within the limits of Pune Cantonments.”

The court expressed “shock” to read about the helplessness by the authority, especially in such “trying times” and sought to know from the board why it had not filed a plea seeking necessary relief so far. Thereafter, the board on Monday filed a writ plea seeking compensation from the state. The bench pulled up the board and observed, “When an entire world as well as our country is facing such a vexing catastrophe, the CEO of Pune cantonment board cannot say that although it is the duty of the board to provide civic amenities and to take preventive measures when such a crisis emerges, the Board is not having adequate funds and the Board will be better equipped to serve the general public only after it receives its legitimate share of GST.”

It noted, “There could be several casualties before the board receives its legitimate share of GST, which according to the Advocate for the Union of India is payable by the State Government and according to the Advocate for the State, it is payable by the Union of India.”

