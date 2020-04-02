Cabinet secretary speaks to states on Tablighi Jamaat participants

Several people who attended the congregation, held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March, have tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them have died in Telangana. (Express photo by Praveen Khana) Several people who attended the congregation, held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March, have tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them have died in Telangana. (Express photo by Praveen Khana)

CABINET SECRETARY Rajiv Gauba has told Chief Secretaries and police heads of states about the “intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants as this has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19”, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The states, the statement mentioned, “were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing”.

It has been found that foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions. The state(s) were asked to initiate action for violation of visa conditions against the foreigners and the organisers of the event,” the statement mentioned.

Several people who attended the congregation, held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March, have tested positive for COVID-19 and five of them have died in Telangana.

At least 20 states are trying to identify the people who attended the congregation.

Apart from this issue, Gauba also asked the states during the video conference “to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week” which will include “large cash transfer to beneficiaries” and mentioned that it “should be organised in a staggered manner to ensure social distance”.

The government mentioned in the statement that the “lockdown is being implemented effectively all over the country” and the states have been asked “to ensure that intra-state movement of goods is allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance”.

The Union government also asked the states to ensure manufacturing of essential goods and to maintain their supply chains.

