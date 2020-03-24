Coronavirus: BPL card holders to get two months of ration in advance, says Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chhattisgarh government Monday announced that BPL card holders and above poverty line (APL) card holders will get two months and one month of ration in advance, respectively. The state Power Board also declared that low consumption customers will be given a rebate of 50 per cent in their bills for two months. The government has ordered suspension of public and private buses, auto and e-rickshaws and taxis with immediate effect.

The decisions came after the Bhupesh Baghel government ordered a lockdown in urban areas in 28 districts till March 31. The lockdown is being implemented strictly by the authorities.

In rural areas, including districts in Bastar region, all shops, dhabas and other stores were shut following Sunday’s Janata Curfew. The state government has also ordered shutting down of industries till March 31.

