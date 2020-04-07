Coronavirus: Booth for samples in Jharkhand dist

Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “As of now our district is collecting a few samples. But a lot of other districts are showing interest.” (File Photo) Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “As of now our district is collecting a few samples. But a lot of other districts are showing interest.” (File Photo)

West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand has come up with a COVID-19 “phone booth” sample collection centre. The booth comes at a cost of Rs 20,000 and can carry out testing with just one health worker in personal protective gear as against three required in other testing facilities, district officials said.

The structure is like a phone booth comprising a small cubical for the health worker with COVID-19 sample collection kits.

“It is a unique, low cost and portable sample collection unit for COVID-19 sample collection. It ensures safety of health workers while collecting sample from suspected patient. It is very easy to assemble and can be taken to different locations for testing. With the pandemic expanding its reach, it is crucial that testing is increased so that the number of patients can be contained well within stipulated time,” the district administration said in a statement.

Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “As of now our district is collecting a few samples. But a lot of other districts are showing interest.”

