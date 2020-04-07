Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Booth for samples in Jharkhand dist

The structure is like a phone booth comprising a small cubical for the health worker with COVID-19 sample collection kits.

By: Express News Service | Ranchi | Published: April 7, 2020 1:15:48 am
jharkhand, jharkhand coronavirus, jharkhand coronavirus testing, coronavirus diseases testing, jharkhand government, jharkhand coronavirus cases, jharkhand coronavirus testing kit, jharkhand migrant workers, covid-19 death toll, indian express Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “As of now our district is collecting a few samples. But a lot of other districts are showing interest.” (File Photo)

West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand has come up with a COVID-19 “phone booth” sample collection centre. The booth comes at a cost of Rs 20,000 and can carry out testing with just one health worker in personal protective gear as against three required in other testing facilities, district officials said.

“It is a unique, low cost and portable sample collection unit for COVID-19 sample collection. It ensures safety of health workers while collecting sample from suspected patient. It is very easy to assemble and can be taken to different locations for testing. With the pandemic expanding its reach, it is crucial that testing is increased so that the number of patients can be contained well within stipulated time,” the district administration said in a statement.

Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “As of now our district is collecting a few samples. But a lot of other districts are showing interest.”

