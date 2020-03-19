Coronavirus: Bombay HC restrains demolitions, evictions and auctions across Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court. (File Photo) The Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked all municipal commissioners across Maharashtra to issue directives to the civic officials to refrain from carrying out any demolition, eviction or auction of properties until the threat of coronavirus outbreak subsists.

A division bench of justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla however allowed the municipal corporations to approach the court in case of urgent action required against the structures.

The bench was hearing writ plea filed by Al Fateh Cooperative Housing Society Limited located in E- Ward of the city and was informed through advocate Vishal Kanade through a praecipe that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued demolition notice on March 16. The plea was filed to seek a stay on demolition as the petitioner housing society had initiated proceedings for regularisation of structure.

After examining the plea, the bench led by justice Kathawalla asked the lawyers for a reply and stayed demolition of the structure in question until March 31.

The court also took a note of several other such praecipes filed before it seeking restraining orders from various municipal corporations along with BMC.

After perusing the praecipes, the court without asking the lawyers of the civic bodies for a reply stayed all demolitions, evictions and auctions of attached properties for specified period in view of COVID-19 spread.

The bench observed that in view of current situation created by global pandemic, the courts are taking up only urgent matters between 12 noon to 2 pm. There is an effort to ensure that even during these two hours, the court rooms are not over crowded and only those lawyers, litigants and individuals whose presence is required should be allowed to be present in the courtrooms.

It noted in the order, “To prevent individuals/firms/companies who are aggrieved upon receipt of notices contemplating demolition/eviction and/or holding auctions of attached properties and are left with no option but to rush to Courts, we suggest to the Commissioner of BMC as well as all Municipal Commissioners of all the Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra to consider issuing a general directive not to demolish, evict and/or hold auctions of attached properties for a specified period.”

The direction came up with a caveat that if the civic bodies have extra ordinary cases and for ‘compelling reasons’ they are required to take action, they shall be at liberty to move the appropriate courts and obtain necessary orders.

The court said that the copy of the order be forwarded to all municipal commissioners across the state by hand delivery by the lawyer for petitioners and posted further hearing on March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd