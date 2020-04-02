Bihar traces 30 of 86 Tabligh returnees

Health Department officials said teams have been trying to trace other returnees in Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj. (Representational Image) Health Department officials said teams have been trying to trace other returnees in Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj. (Representational Image)

The Bihar government has tracked down 30 of the 86 people who returned to Bihar after attending the Tablighi Markaz in New Delhi in March, officials said on Wednesday.

Bihar’s Principal Secretary (Health), Sanjay Kumar told The Indian Express: “We have tracked 17 people to Patna and 13 to Buxar and kept them in isolation after conducting tests.”

Health Department officials said teams have been trying to trace other returnees in Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi called for strict action against the organisers of the event. “Organising the Tablighi Markaz by calling over 3,000 people from across the country and abroad under such circumstances is a crime. This is not to benefit Islam, but to defame it…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd