Aurangabad: Stopped for violating lockdown, five attack cops on duty, 3 detained

While the three were being questioned, their friends also reached the spot and started arguing with police personnel. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) While the three were being questioned, their friends also reached the spot and started arguing with police personnel. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

An offence was lodged against five persons, including a minor boy, in Aurangabad city on Thursday for allegedly assaulting police personnel on duty and violating lockdown orders.

The incident took place at about 12 noon, when police personnel deployed at Annabhau Sathe junction near the district collectorate were checking private vehicles and taking action against those who had unnecessarily left home during the lockdown.

Police stopped three persons going triple seat on a two-wheeler. While the three were being questioned, their friends also reached the spot and started arguing with police personnel.

A policeman hit one of them with his stick, but the person snatched the stick and started hitting the cop with it repeatedly. The five accused also allegedly thrashed other police personnel at the spot. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to a press release issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Nagnath Kode of Aurangabad City Police, two of the accused— Shaikh Farookh Shaikh Kadar (52) and Shaikh Sharukh Shaikh Farookh (24)— were arrested and their minor accomplice was detained, while a search was launched for the remaining two accused, identified as Shaikh Sajid Shaikh Farookh and Shaikh Sameer Shaihkh Salim.

Assistant Police Inspector M M Sayyad is investigating the case.

