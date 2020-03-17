Coronavirus: Army postpones all training courses for personnel

A review of re-scheduling these courses will be undertaken at the end of this month, inform Army officials. (Representational Image) A review of re-scheduling these courses will be undertaken at the end of this month, inform Army officials. (Representational Image)

In view of the alerts sounded for COVID-19, the Army has postponed all courses that it conducts for its personnel ranging from jawans to officers at all major training institutions.

Directions issued by the Directorate General of Military Training (DGMT) have been circulated to the effect that all courses of instructions scheduled to commence upto April 4 2020 at Category ‘A’ training establishments for officers, Junior Commissioner Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (OR) are to be postponed with immediate effect in view of the coronavirus threat.

A review of re-scheduling these courses will be undertaken at the end of this month, inform Army officials. It is learnt that total of 90 courses were to commence in the period between March 16 and April 15 which involved the movement of 6000 personnel of all ranks from various units to the training establishments.

When contacted a senior officer at Army HQs confirmed the development. “All courses which were to commence Monday onwards have been postponed. All non-essential movement of personnel has also been halted,” he said.

The Shimla-based Army Training Command is also learnt to have taken a decision that OTA Chennai be asked to postpone the Short Service Commission Courses which were to commence for technical as well as non-technical entries into the Army. The courses which were to rejoin at the end of the term break will also postpone their rejoining till notified of new date of joining.

All units and formations have been asked to stop movement of trainees with immediate effect. Earlier, the National Defence College (NDC) course for officers of the rank of Brigadiers and equivalent had also been put off till March 31 due to Coronavirus precautionary measures.

An earlier direction from the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical services (DGAFMS) on March 5 had ordered that military personnel of the three service-Army, Navy and Air Force, should avoid visiting crowded places like shopping malls and cinemas. All large congregations within the Army involving close personal contact between personnel have also been postponed.

