Coronavirus: Amarnath Yatra depends on pandemic situation, says J&K administration

Pilgrims cross mountain trails during their religious journey to the Amarnath cave on the Baltal route.

Three days after its flip-flop over Amarnath Yatra this year, the UT government Saturday said the yatra’s conduct depends on the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

According to an official release, Lt Governor G C Murmu, while interacting with the members of a delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas here, observed that “due to the current COVID-2019 pandemic situation, appropriate decision on organizing the yatras can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation, as a comprehensive planning and execution is involved in the conduct of the yatras”. “Around 20,000 health care professionals and 30,000 police and para-military personnel are working towards containment of Coronavirus, and their availability is also to be ascertained for the conduct of the yatras,” he added.

He assured that the government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatra. “However, all these developments are subject to review in view of the Covid-19 crisis,” he maintained.

On April 22, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board led by Lt Governor G C Murmu here on Wednesday held that “as on date, it may not be possible to organise the yatra 2020”. “Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation being dynamic, appropriate decision on organizing the yatra can be taken on review of the situation in coming future,” it added.

However, earlier it had in a release said that it will not be possible to hold yatra this year in view of the emerging situation due to Covid-19.

Earlier, members of the delegation made several suggestions like curtailing the duration of the yatra, allowing devotees in specific age group, preference for online yatra registration, commencement of Heli-yatra earlier and delay in on-foot yatra as per the prevailing situation and allowing yatra on only one route through Pahalgam etc.

When the delegation suggested a live telecast of the pooja, Lt Governor said that a discussion has already been held on exploring the possibility of telecasting pooja and darshan of Shivlinga online and through other media for the devotees.

He urged the delegation to stay in touch with the langar organisations as well, and assured the best possible support in facilitating the necessary arrangements, wherever required.

The 41-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin this year on June 23 and culminate on August 3.

