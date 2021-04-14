Allahabad High Court: Look into lockdown in districts with high cases

The court also said it understands that a lockdown for weeks may not be feasible. It directed the district administrations to “religiously comply” with guidelines issued by the state government on April 11.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the UP government to “look into the viability” of a complete lockdown in those districts where Covid-19 cases have alarmingly increased since the last two to three weeks.

The Allahabad Bench of the High Court comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar directed the state government to restrict all gatherings to 50 people.

In its order, the court observed that a night curfew “is a very small step”, which can curb night parties and large religious congregation in the coming month of Ramzan and Navratri.

The court while hearing a PIL said public movement must be restricted for at least a week or 10 days. “If life survives one would regain wealth and improve his economy,” it said.

The court also said it understands that a lockdown for weeks may not be feasible. It directed the district administrations to “religiously comply” with guidelines issued by the state government on April 11.

The court directed the government to “acquire open places in the city areas of districts that are worst hit in the state, to set up temporary level 1 hospital in a makeshift structure”.

At every centre, the district administration must ensure large-scale testing, the court also observed.