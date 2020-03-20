Coronavirus: All non-essential offices shut down in Rajasthan

Badi Chaupar in Jaipur on Thursday after the state government imposed prohibitory orders in the city on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Badi Chaupar in Jaipur on Thursday after the state government imposed prohibitory orders in the city on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

After three new cases were discovered in Jhunjhunu, health officials in Rajasthan on Thursday started a surveillance of the region by 350 teams, even as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a shutdown of all non-essential government and semi-government departments, autonomous institutions, corporations, and mandals in the state till March 31.

The Jhunjhunu couple, in their early 30s, and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter had returned from Italy on March 8. However, they did not show any symptoms and weren’t stopped at the Delhi Airport. Subsequently, they travelled to Jhunjhunu by road and did not exhibit symptoms for the next few days too. But as their health started worsening, they were checked at a local hospital and their samples were sent to Jaipur, where coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting on coronavirus, the CM instructed that spa, club, bars, etc., in the state be closed until further orders.

He also issued an advisory stating that labourers working in factories be given the facility to work from home as well as a pay with leave.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.