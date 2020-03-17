Coronavirus: All ASI-protected monuments, museums shut till March 31

The National Museum in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The National Museum in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The Centre Monday decided to shut all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and central museums across the country till March 31. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel told The Indian Express, “All ASI-protected monuments and all central museums are being closed with immediate effect in the wake of Covid-19 situation. An order in this regard is being issued soon.”

There are more than 3,000 ASI-protected monuments across the country, including Taj Mahal in Agra, Red Fort and Qutab Minar in Delhi, and other UNESCO world heritage sites like Hampi in Karnataka and the Ajanta Caves in Aurangabad. There are more than 200 central museums such as the National Museum in Delhi, National Gallery of Modern Art with campuses in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.

Since most of these sites are ticketed and see huge footfalls, this may cause a significant loss to the exchequer but the move was necessitated in the wake of the situation in the country, said an official from the Culture Ministry, under which the ASI functions. Presold tickets for 143 monuments under the ASI will be refunded.

Meanwhile, the government also announced the closure of all cultural institutions in the country till March 31 after a meeting on Monday evening.

“This is one of the rare occasions when Taj Mahal has been shut down for tourists,” said an ASI archaeologist from the Agra Circle, adding that the monument was earlier shut for a few days in 1971 in the wake of Indo-Pak war.

Earlier in the day, the ASI had shut down several sites across Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka after formal requests from the respective district administrations. These include the Sun Temple (Konark), Rajarani Temple (Odisha), Udayagiri Caves (Odisha), Somnathpur Temple (Mysore), Hampi (Karnataka), Bekal Fort (Kasargod) and Matancherry Museum (Kerala).

