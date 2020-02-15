Coronavirus alert: Surat dealers face loss as Chinese consignments stuck at Mumbai port

“The local dealers here have not been able to get the bill of landing from the Chinese companies, which is necessary to get a clearance from the custom department at Jawaharlal Nehru Port,” said Duggal. (Express photo) “The local dealers here have not been able to get the bill of landing from the Chinese companies, which is necessary to get a clearance from the custom department at Jawaharlal Nehru Port,” said Duggal. (Express photo)

As many as 60 local dealers have been facing monetary loss, as their consignment of Chinese embroidery machines are stuck at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai since January 18 in absence of bills that were supposed to be cleared by the Chinese companies there which are shut due to Coronavirus alert.

Surat Embroidery Association president Sandeep Duggal said, “There are around 60 dealers-cum-importers in Surat whose embroidery machines are holed up in 150 containers (containing around 2,000 embroidery machines and textile machinery) at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai. The Chinese government has declared vacation till March 3, as a result of which, all the factories and offices are shut down. The local dealers here have not been able to get the bill of landing from the Chinese companies, which is necessary to get a clearance from the custom department at Jawaharlal Nehru Port. We are planning to make representations to the Government of India to find a solution.”

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in association with Surat Embroidery Association (SEA) had organised a three-day exhibition on January 3 in Surat where companies from China, Japan and Korea participated with their imported embroidery machines, digital printing and other textile machinery.

With the exhibition receiving “overwhelming response as it recorded over 45,000 footfalls”, many local dealers who participated in the event had placed orders for Chinese machines. But with companies and factories in China shut due to Coronavirus alert, the consignment ordered by Surat dealers are stuck at the Mumbai port.

