Coronavirus: 80% new cases in first 12 days of May from 114 Red Zone districts

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country almost doubled in the first 12 days of this month, and scrutiny of case data of 644 districts, for which district-wise case load is available in state bulletins, shows that eight out of every 10 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in this period are from Red Zone districts.

Analysis of the data also shows the number of cases has not increased in one out of every three of these 644 districts.

State data analysis shows nearly 81 per cent of this jump in confirmed cases between May 1 and 12 came from Red Zone, 15 per cent from the districts in Orange Zone, and the remaining from Green Zone. The Centre has divided the country’s 733 districts into three zones based on factors such as total cumulative cases, rate of doubling, incidence, level of testing, etc.: 130 in Red Zone, 284 in Orange Zone, and 319 districts in Green Zone.

According to state bulletins, the number of cases rose from 34,905 on April 30 to 71,155 on May 12 (an increase of 36,250) in these 644 districts. Of these, while cases almost doubled from 30,479 to 60,020 cases in 114 Red Zone districts, it went up from 4,627 to 9,866 in 258 Orange Zone districts (113 per cent growth).

During the same period, 272 Green Zone districts reported 1,110 fresh cases—from 159 on April 30 to 1,269 on May 12. From the point of the jump in case load in these 644 districts, nearly 81.5 per cent (29,541 cases) of this spike came from 114 Red Zone districts, and just over 15 per cent (5,599 cases) from 258 Orange Zone districts. The fact that 46 districts within the Red Zones had less than 100 fresh cases as of May 12 underlines the snowballing of cases in other nearly five dozen hotspots in the country.

The Indian Express analysed cases in all states except Assam, Telangana and West Bengal. District-wise data of Assam and Telangana is not available publicly, and data for Bengal’s districts was made public starting May 4. Delhi does not provide cases by districts. Since all 11 districts of Delhi are under Red Zone, figures are taken as a whole.

