55-year-old diabetic dies in Meerut

A 55-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus three days ago, died on Thursday night, taking the total number COVID-19 fatality in the district to four. His wife and two sons have also tested positive are admitted in the hospital.

“The 55-year-old was admitted on April 21 evening and his condition did not show any sign of improvement since then. He had high blood pressure was diabetic for a decade. His immunity was already weak because of the prolonged underlying medical issues,” said Dr RC Gupta, principal of the medical college, where he was admitted to.

Since the son of the 55-year-old is a local BJP functionary and was involved in distribution of food packets for the last 15 days with BJP district unit chief, Mukesh Singhal, and two party MLAs — Satya Prakash Agarwal and Somendra Tomar — all the three BJP leaders were also tested for coronavirus.

“Their reports were negative,” said Chief Medical Officer (Meerut) Rajkuma. “23 areas have been declared hotspots in Meerut so far, and we are making sure that those living there do not face any difficulty in getting essentials,” said Meerut DM Anil Dhingra.

