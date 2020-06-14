500 plus cases reported for fourth day, Gujarat tally crosses 23,000

With 390 people being discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged people reached 15,883 in the state. (Representational) With 390 people being discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged people reached 15,883 in the state. (Representational)

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat crossed 23,000 on Friday with the state reporting 522 new cases for the fourth consecutive day.

While the state tally reached 23,122 with 522 new cases being reported, 33 Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,454.

Ahmedabad itself reported 344 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district so far to 16,300. Ahmedabad saw death of 26 Covid-19 patients. Ahmedabad rural reported 25 new cases, while no Covid-19 death or discharge of a patient were reported. As many as 12 of the new patients were from the Sanand taluka, which has reported 103 cases of the total 542 reported from Ahmedabad rural.

Amreli reported the death of two more in a single day while Bhavnagar and Patan too recorded the death of one Covid-19 patient each. Amreli, which was the last district to be infected by the coronavirus, has a total of 23 cases, four of whom have died and 10 others have been discharged. Among the new positives are a 52-year-old doctor, who had come in contact with a positive patient and another 47-year old-man who returned from Ahmedabad on June 9. Among those who succumbed to the disease in the district include an 80-year-old woman who returned from Ahmedabad, and a 62-year-old man who died in Rajkot.

With 40 new cases total cases in Vadodara crossed 1,500. Among the new cases, eight were reported from the rural jurisdiction.

Adding three more deaths, Surat city recorded a total 96 deaths due to Covid-19. As many as 59 others tested positive, taking the district tally to 2,500.

Out of the new cases, most of them have been reported from the Katargam zone which is the centre of the diamond units, from where a total of 528 positive cases have been reported till date. The Limbayat zone has recorded maximum number of cases in the city – 736

SMC commissioner B N Pani said, “People should take extra care while going in Katargam area which has shown a large number of cases since last few days. At present 16th round of door to door active surveillance is going on in the district. We have come across people who are not sharing details to the surveillance team and later they are found to be admitted in the New Civil hospital, at final stage. So we request people to reveal all information about people with co-morbid conditions to the surveillance teams.”

With 390 people being discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged people reached 15,883 in the state.

Cases manageable: CM

In an interaction over NaMo app virtual meet, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that cases reported in Gujarat at present are “manageable”.

“It is the government’s responsibility that maximum are discharged at the earliest… Gujarat’s discharge rate at 63-64% means that around 6,000 are in hospital at present and that is manageable. It is our country’s misfortune that our Opposition Congress, is busy playing politics in such a situation. But Gujarat citizens are wise , they understand everything and they have shown their place since the past 24 years. I must say that among all big cities in the country, maximum have been tested in Ahmedabad. We have tested more than 12,000 per million,” said Rupani.

Also speaking about the unlock, Rupani added, “We have to work amidst corona. People continue to follow rules. People follow curfew rules, wear masks. People were also happy as they were sitting at home since 70 days, they were mentally stressed too. We do get 450-500 cases a day.”

