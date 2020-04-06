50 Jamaat attendees isolated and tested

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Panchkula stands at two as of now. (Representational Photo | Photo by Anil Sharma) The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Panchkula stands at two as of now. (Representational Photo | Photo by Anil Sharma)

A DAY after Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij issued orders to test all persons who had arrived to the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat across the country, the Panchkula health department Sunday isolated and tested more than 50 such people.

Dr Saroj Aggarwal, spokesperson for the COVID-19 outbreak in Panchkula district, said: “We will be testing all of the 125 people we have received who attended Tablighi Jamaat at various states. The two who attended the Delhi event have both tested negative. We shifted almost 50 from Nada Sahib quarantine facility today to the hospital and tested them all by evening. They are all asymptomatic. Only one had a slight cough but no fever.”

The heath department will be testing all 125 within the next few days and quarantining them again after their tests. At present, 66 lie in the isolation ward of the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, which has a total of 113 beds in its isolation ward. “We have to see the total number of beds and manage the flow and do tests accordingly. All who test negative will be sent back to quarantine to make space for testing of other patients,” Aggarwal said.

The patients were transported from Nada Sahib to the Civil Hospital on five buses given by the Haryana transport department to the hospital and have been acting as medical mobile units. The buses were sanitised after the transport.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Panchkula stands at two as of now.

Two more who came in contact with raagi traced and isolated

At least two more persons who had come in contact with the raagi — Giani Nirmal Singh Khalsa — at a Chandigarh kirtan, who was later tested positive for COVID-19, were isolated by the Panchkula health department on Sunday.

While the first one hails from Sector 11 of the city, the second is from the Industrial Area of Panchkula. Test samples were collected Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd