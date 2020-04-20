3 test positive at Ambala, linked to first case of P’kula Sector 15

The Panchkula department also issued advisories and decided to test all patients that have walked into the OPD of the Sector 11 clinic since April 8. (Representational Photo) The Panchkula department also issued advisories and decided to test all patients that have walked into the OPD of the Sector 11 clinic since April 8. (Representational Photo)

THREE CASES that tested positive at Ambala on Sunday are being linked to the Panchkula’s Sector 15 first case where a 44-year-old woman had tested positive for coronavirus on April 14.

According to the Ambala administration, the cases had travelled from Ambala’s Narayangarh to Panchkula’s Sector 11 private clinic where the Panchkula case had first gone to get herself treated.

Although the doctor of the private clinic tested negative, the Panchkula health administration is suspecting that the infection may have further spread from the out patient department (OPD) of the clinic.

The Panchkula department also issued advisories and decided to test all patients that have walked into the OPD of the Sector 11 clinic since April 6.

The doctor of the private clinic has already sent out messages to all patients who visited his facility from April 6 to April 14 saying they should remain strictly in home quarantine as ordered by the government authorities. The patients have been asked to contact on helpline numbers and email their details.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, said, “We will be taking samples of all OPD attendees during that time.”

The Ambala Civil Surgeon, Dr Kulsip Singh, said that the three positive patients comprised two women aged 18 and 31 and one male aged 30.

Dr Singh said that 22 people from the locality in Shehzadpur town of the district were isolated and were quarantined. He said that all the three positive patients were being sent to the MM Medical College Mullana.

