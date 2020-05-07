291 new cases in Ahmedabad, state tally at 6,669

Ahmedabad’s total has reached 4,716 and among the new cases, the rural jurisdiction reported 15, while the remaining were reported from AMC jurisdiction. (Representational) Photo Ahmedabad’s total has reached 4,716 and among the new cases, the rural jurisdiction reported 15, while the remaining were reported from AMC jurisdiction. (Representational) Photo

Gujarat on Wednesday saw 382 new COVID-19 positive cases with 291 of them being reported from Ahmedabad. With this total number of positive cases

in the state has reached 6,669. State-wide, 5559 samples were tested in a 24-hour cycle, the highest till date.

As many as 27 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, with, for the first time in the state, more than half of them having no other serious underlying disease.

Ahmedabad’s total has reached 4,716 and among the new cases, the rural jurisdiction reported 15, while the remaining were reported from AMC jurisdiction. With 25 succumbing to the disease in the district, the death toll has neared 300. Among them 296 are solely from the AMC jurisdiction. Ahmedabad’s death rate stands at 6.31 per cent, higher than the overall state’s death rate.

Principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi said, “The case fatality rate is 5.8% in Gujarat. This means nearly 94 to 95 percent recover and come back home thus you need not be impatient. Those who die are usually are older or already have a serious existing comorbidity.”

In Ahmedabad, at least four resident doctors from Civil Hospital and four from Sabarmati Central jail have also tested positive.

In Mahisagar, two new cases were reported, one of which was a 24-year-old health worker from Jetpur, working in Khanpur taluka of the district. Dahod total climbed up to 19 with six new cases, including a 28-year-old man who returned from Mumbai on May 4 with an interstate pass, being reported.

Vadodara tally crossed 450 with 16 new cases while Surat crossed 750 with 31 new cases. The districts of Kheda, Anand, Jamnagar and Sabarkantha

each reported a single case. Gandhinagar saw a second death for the second consecutive day while four new cases took the total to 83.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd