24 people who came in contact with Jawaharpur patient tested

A doctor takes the swab sample of a presumptive coronavirus patient at Derabassi on Sunday. (Express Photo) A doctor takes the swab sample of a presumptive coronavirus patient at Derabassi on Sunday. (Express Photo)

A day after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported from Jawaharpur village in Derabassi, officials of the district Health department collected throat swab samples of 24 people who had been in contact with the patient.

The district administration sealed the village on Saturday and following the survey, also mandated home quarantine to some village residents.

Meanwhile, at least 71 out of 103 samples collected from Mohali district were tested on Saturday and were found negative The result of 32 samples are awaited.

The district administration said that as many as 1,416 people have completed the quarantine protocol, while 269 people were still in quarantine. Officials said that the containment protocol is being strictly followed and the administration is ensuring that sanitisation is done at regular intervals. The health teams which collected the samples at Jawaharpur village, were led by Dr H S Cheema, Dr Girish Dogra and Dr Vikrant. The samples were sent to PGI, Chandigarh, for testing.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Derabassi Civil Hospital, Dr Sangeeta Jain said that the all the 24 samples were taken in an open space as a precautionary measure. She said that door-to-door survey have also begun in the village, and the health teams will visit every house and examine the villagers. She said that the survey will be completed soon.

The district Health department’s teams also began door-to-door survey in Sector 91, where two positive cases of coronavirus infection had surfaced on Saturday. Senior Medical Officer Dr Kuljit Kaur said that the health workers visited 167 houses in the area and 524 pople were examined. Health workers appealed to the people that if anyone had symptoms of cough, cold, high fever, shortness of breath, they should promptly inform on the Health department’s helpline number 104. The officials also urged the people to stay at their homes, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and maintain a balanced diet.

