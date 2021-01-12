scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: With over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases, India records lowest spike in 7 months

Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Three temperature-controlled trucks left for Pune Airport from where the vaccines will be delivered across the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Pune | Updated: January 12, 2021 10:08:27 am
The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination begins on January 16, and healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 12,584 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, this is the lowest case spike in seven months. The virus testing on Sunday at 6.59 lakh was also the lowest since the third week of August. Active cases further dropped to 2.16 lakh while over 97 per cent of infected people have recovered. A total of 167 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to over 1.51 lakh.

With less than a week left before India starts its nationwide inoculation drive, the first consignment of Oxford-Astrazena’s Covishield vaccine was dispatched from Pune early Tuesday. Three temperature-controlled trucks left for Pune Airport before 5 am from where the vaccines will be delivered across the country. From here, the vaccines will be dispatched to 13 locations across the country by 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the two approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines were more cost-effective than any other in the world, carefully developed as per the needs of the country. Interacting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, Modi said, the cost of vaccination for 3 crore people in the drive’s Phase 1 would be borne by the Centre.

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 96, the health ministry said on Monday. Till Saturday, the number of such people was 90. “The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 is 96,” the ministry said.

 

Live Blog

Vaccination drive Phase 1 to start from January 16; First consignment of Covishield leaves from Pune;  India records lowest case spike since June; UK variant cases over 95. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:05 (IST)12 Jan 2021
India records over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases, 167 fatalities

India recorded 12,584 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, this is the lowest case spike in seven months. The virus testing on Sunday at 6.59 lakh was also the lowest since the third week of August. Active cases further dropped to 2.16 lakh while over 97 per cent of infected people have recovered. A total of 167 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to over 1.51 lakh.

Gujarat covid vaccine, Gujarat RT-PCR test, Gujarat coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express news A private RT-PCR testing facility at the Ahmedabad airport for travellers. (Express photo)

India is set to commence its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, the central government announced in a press release on Saturday. In its first phase, priority will be given to about 3 crore frontline workers, followed by around 27 crore people above the age of 50 and others with co-morbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed this as a "landmark step" in India’s fight against the virus. Before this, India conducted two dummy vaccination drives to understand the best way to administer vaccines and detect any logistical loopholes in their distribution.

India's drugs regulator recently approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. Two dry runs of the vaccines have also been conducted across the country to understand the best way to administer them and plug loopholes in logistics and training.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.