Coronavirus India Live Updates: With over 12,000 new Covid-19 cases, India records lowest spike in 7 months

The first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination begins on January 16, and healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India recorded 12,584 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, this is the lowest case spike in seven months. The virus testing on Sunday at 6.59 lakh was also the lowest since the third week of August. Active cases further dropped to 2.16 lakh while over 97 per cent of infected people have recovered. A total of 167 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to over 1.51 lakh.

With less than a week left before India starts its nationwide inoculation drive, the first consignment of Oxford-Astrazena’s Covishield vaccine was dispatched from Pune early Tuesday. Three temperature-controlled trucks left for Pune Airport before 5 am from where the vaccines will be delivered across the country. From here, the vaccines will be dispatched to 13 locations across the country by 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the two approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines were more cost-effective than any other in the world, carefully developed as per the needs of the country. Interacting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, Modi said, the cost of vaccination for 3 crore people in the drive’s Phase 1 would be borne by the Centre.

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 96, the health ministry said on Monday. Till Saturday, the number of such people was 90. “The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 is 96,” the ministry said.